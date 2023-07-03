Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Stage 3 between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Edvald Boasson-Hagen (TotalEnergies).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
The capital of the French Basque Country had all the characteristics to seduce the organizers of the first Tour de France, who tried to respect the limits of the territory, and introduced it in the program every year from 1906 to 1927. At that time, Lucien Petit-Breton, Octave Lapize, Firmin Lambot, Ottavio Bottecchia or Nicolas Frantz carved part of their successes in the Grande Boucle there. Since then, the city has been the subject of sports news thanks to the rugby players of Aviron Bayonnais, French champions on three occasions (1913, 1934 and 1943), and to one of its most famous sons, Didier Deschamps, World Cup winner as captain (1998) and then as coach of the French national team.
The municipality in the province of Vizcaya is in the area of influence of its large neighbor Bilbao.In terms of sports, its inhabitants mainly hoist the banner of the soccer team that was founded almost a century ago and was promoted to the Second Division in the 2021-2022 season. SD Amorebieta trained one of the town's sons, Carmelo Cedrún, who in the 1950s defended the goals of Athletic Bilbao and the national team. The former Euskaltel and Movistar rider, Beñat Intxausti, is also a native of the town. Amorebieta-Etxano also organizes a cycling grand prix whose winners include the cream of Spanish cycling, as well as Frenchmen Laurent Jalabert (1995) and, more recently, Jonathan Hivert (2011).
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|09h 09'24"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'06"
|3
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'12"
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'16"
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|7
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'22"
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Lidl Trek)
|+ 00'22"
|9
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'22"
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis)
|04h 46'39"
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmarl / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - PremierTech)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - PremierTech)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"