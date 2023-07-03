Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Stage 3 between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 3 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne.
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 3 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 3 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 3 of the Tour de France on July 3rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Edvald Boasson-Hagen (TotalEnergies).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Bayonne

The capital of the French Basque Country had all the characteristics to seduce the organizers of the first Tour de France, who tried to respect the limits of the territory, and introduced it in the program every year from 1906 to 1927. At that time, Lucien Petit-Breton, Octave Lapize, Firmin Lambot, Ottavio Bottecchia or Nicolas Frantz carved part of their successes in the Grande Boucle there. Since then, the city has been the subject of sports news thanks to the rugby players of Aviron Bayonnais, French champions on three occasions (1913, 1934 and 1943), and to one of its most famous sons, Didier Deschamps, World Cup winner as captain (1998) and then as coach of the French national team.

Amorebieta-Etxano

The municipality in the province of Vizcaya is in the area of influence of its large neighbor Bilbao.In terms of sports, its inhabitants mainly hoist the banner of the soccer team that was founded almost a century ago and was promoted to the Second Division in the 2021-2022 season. SD Amorebieta trained one of the town's sons, Carmelo Cedrún, who in the 1950s defended the goals of Athletic Bilbao and the national team. The former Euskaltel and Movistar rider, Beñat Intxausti, is also a native of the town. Amorebieta-Etxano also organizes a cycling grand prix whose winners include the cream of Spanish cycling, as well as Frenchmen Laurent Jalabert (1995) and, more recently, Jonathan Hivert (2011).

Route of the stage

The third day of the Tour brings us a route of 193.5 kilometers, where we will leave Spanish territory to enter French soil. The riders will start from Amorebieta-Echano and in the first 35 kilometers they will encounter the climb of the Côte de Trabakua and the Côte de Milloi, of third and fourth category respectively. The intermediate sprint will be located in Deba just before climbing the third category Col d'Itziar; the last mountainous difficulty of the day will be the Côte d'Orioko Benta. The peloton will then enter France and reach the commune of Bayonne in a finish that will be favorable for the sprinters.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 09h 09'24"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'06"
3 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'06"
4 Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis) + 00'12"
5 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma) + 00'16"
6 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'17"
7 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'22"
8 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Lidl Trek) + 00'22"
9 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'22"
10 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis) 04h 46'39"
2 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
3 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
4 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'00"
5 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
6 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmarl / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
7 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - PremierTech) + 00'00"
8 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 00'00"
9 Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - PremierTech) + 00'00"
10 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

Victor Lafay surprised everyone in the last kilometer and with a powerful attack overtook everyone at the finish of the Tour de France in San Sebastian, where many riders suffered with the mountainous difficulties. Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard continue to show signs of their duel for the title and Adam Yates remains as leader.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
