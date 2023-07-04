Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Dax and Nogaro
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here the Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 4 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Dax and Nogaro. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 4 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 4 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 4 of the Tour de France on July 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM en Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM en Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM en NBC Sports y TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM en RTVE y Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM en ESPN, Star +, DSports y DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Edvald Boasson-Hagen (TotalEnergies).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Nogaro

The municipality of Gers was the birthplace of former rugby international Thierry Lacroix, but in terms of sport, it remains linked to the circuit inaugurated in 1960, which bears the name of its creator, Paul Armagnac, since his death two years later. For example, the Easter Cups (won by Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Alain Prost and Jean Alesi) were organized there, as well as two French Motorcycle Grand Prix in the early 1980s. In particular, the circuit hosted in 1974 the Critérium des As, won by Eddy Merckx, and, more recently, the finish of a stage of the 2017 Route du Sud, won by New Zealander Tom Scully.

Dax

It is sometimes forgotten that the Union Sportive Dacquoise, whose rugby players reached the final of the French championship five times, was born almost 120 years ago from a merger with the Vélo Club Dacquois. It was in this factory of champions that André Darrigade, winner of 22 stages of the Tour de France between 1953 and 1964, learned to ride. The greyhound from the Landes wanted to win in Bordeaux in the middle of the 1958 edition so that he could enter the next day in Dax in the yellow jersey. The great sprinter of the post-war period was given a home welcome worthy of the famous Dax festivities.

Route of the stage

Fourth day of the Tour, this time starting on French soil after its initial crossing in the neighboring country. It will be a completely relaxed route for the riders, who will start from Dax and, apart from the intermediate sprint at Notre-Dame Des Cyclistes in the commune of Labastide-d'Armagnac, will encounter just one mountain pass at the fourth-category Côte de Dému, with 27 kilometers to go to the finish in Nogaro.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 13h 52'33"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'06"
3 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'06"
4 Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis) + 00'12"
5 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma) + 00'16"
6 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'17"
7 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'22"
8 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'22"
9 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)  + 00'22"
10 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) 04h 43'15"
2 Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
3 Caleb Ewan (Australia / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
4 Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
5 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
6 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
7 Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
8 Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
9 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
10 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

Jasper Philipsen won the peloton's arrival in French territory. In a route of more than 190 kilometers to reach Bayonne, Laurent Pichon was the brave of the day and was neutralized only with 37 kilometers to go. There were no significant changes in the general classification.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France between Dax and Nogaro Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
