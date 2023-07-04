Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Dax and Nogaro

ADVERTISEMENT
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Edvald Boasson-Hagen (TotalEnergies).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
The municipality of Gers was the birthplace of former rugby international Thierry Lacroix, but in terms of sport, it remains linked to the circuit inaugurated in 1960, which bears the name of its creator, Paul Armagnac, since his death two years later. For example, the Easter Cups (won by Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Alain Prost and Jean Alesi) were organized there, as well as two French Motorcycle Grand Prix in the early 1980s. In particular, the circuit hosted in 1974 the Critérium des As, won by Eddy Merckx, and, more recently, the finish of a stage of the 2017 Route du Sud, won by New Zealander Tom Scully.
It is sometimes forgotten that the Union Sportive Dacquoise, whose rugby players reached the final of the French championship five times, was born almost 120 years ago from a merger with the Vélo Club Dacquois. It was in this factory of champions that André Darrigade, winner of 22 stages of the Tour de France between 1953 and 1964, learned to ride. The greyhound from the Landes wanted to win in Bordeaux in the middle of the 1958 edition so that he could enter the next day in Dax in the yellow jersey. The great sprinter of the post-war period was given a home welcome worthy of the famous Dax festivities.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|13h 52'33"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'06"
|3
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'12"
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'16"
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|7
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'22"
|8
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'22"
|9
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|04h 43'15"
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Australia / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"