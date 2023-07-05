Tour de France 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 5 between Pau and Laruns

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 5 of the Tour de France 2023?
This is the start time for Stage 5 of the Tour de France on July 5th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Laruns
The municipality, with a population of only 1,200 inhabitants, stands out as one of the largest in France, being larger, for example, than the department of Val-de-Marne.Popular with visitors who enjoy the charm of the Ossau valley, it also welcomed Tour de France riders in 1985 in a semi-stage start won by Régis Simon in Pau.Laruns was subsequently annexed, sportingly speaking, by Slovenia: Primoz Roglic won here in the 2018 edition by being the most skilled on the descent after francing the Aubisque, while his young compatriot and future Tour winner Tadej Pogacar won here in 2020.
Pau
It premiered in 1930 and has since established itself as a base camp for the Tour, either before or after the climb in the Pyrenees. Its location lends itself to hosting any stage profile, as evidenced by the list of those who have won here, ranging from climbers René Vietto and Fausto Coppi to sprinters such as Pierrick Fédrigo, via sprinters Sean Kelly, Robbie McEwen or Arnaud Démare. In 2019, the capital of Béarn celebrated the 100th anniversary of the appearance of the yellow jersey, masterfully honored by Julian Alaphilippe. However, in the two subsequent years Tadej Pogacar became the master of the Pau starts, as he won in Laruns and Luz Ardiden, respectively.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|18h 18'01"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'06"
|3
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'12"
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'16"
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'22"
|8
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'22"
|9
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|04h 25'28"
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Australia / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slovenia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"