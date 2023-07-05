Tour de France 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 5 between Pau and Laruns
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 5 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Pau and Laruns.
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 5 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 5 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 5 of the Tour de France on July 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Laruns

The municipality, with a population of only 1,200 inhabitants, stands out as one of the largest in France, being larger, for example, than the department of Val-de-Marne.Popular with visitors who enjoy the charm of the Ossau valley, it also welcomed Tour de France riders in 1985 in a semi-stage start won by Régis Simon in Pau.Laruns was subsequently annexed, sportingly speaking, by Slovenia: Primoz Roglic won here in the 2018 edition by being the most skilled on the descent after francing the Aubisque, while his young compatriot and future Tour winner Tadej Pogacar won here in 2020.

Pau

It premiered in 1930 and has since established itself as a base camp for the Tour, either before or after the climb in the Pyrenees. Its location lends itself to hosting any stage profile, as evidenced by the list of those who have won here, ranging from climbers René Vietto and Fausto Coppi to sprinters such as Pierrick Fédrigo, via sprinters Sean Kelly, Robbie McEwen or Arnaud Démare. In 2019, the capital of Béarn celebrated the 100th anniversary of the appearance of the yellow jersey, masterfully honored by Julian Alaphilippe. However, in the two subsequent years Tadej Pogacar became the master of the Pau starts, as he won in Laruns and Luz Ardiden, respectively.

Route of the stage

The fifth day of the Tour de France is coming with the arrival of the mountains, without any warning, to move everything at once. The riders will start in Pau and almost in the first third of the day they will find the intermediate sprint in Lane-En-Barétous, then start with pure candela, climbing the Col de Soudet, out of category with an average gradient of 7.2% for 15.2 kilometers. They will then climb the third-category Col d'Ichère and finally the first-category Col de Marie Blanque, which also delivers a bonus, all before reaching the finish line in Laruns.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 18h 18'01"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'06"
3 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'06"
4 Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis) + 00'12"
5 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma) + 00'16"
6 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'17"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'22"
8 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'22"
9 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'22"
10 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4

This is the top 10 of stage 4:
Top 10 - Stage 4
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) 04h 25'28"
2 Caleb Ewan (Australia / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
3 Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
4 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
5 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
6 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
7 Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'00"
8 Luka Mezgec (Slovenia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
9 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
10 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

On the first day starting from French territory, Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin Deceunink repeated his victory in the Tour and won in a very hilly finish of a stage that did not leave many changes in the different classifications.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France between Pau and Laruns Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
