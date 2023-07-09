UFC Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 290
12:00 PM13 minutes ago

Tune in here Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez Live Score in UFC 290 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez match for the UFC 290 2023 on VAVEL US.
11:55 AM18 minutes ago

What time is Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez match for UFC 290?

This is the start time of the fight Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez of July 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Brazil: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Chile: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Colombia: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Spain: 4:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Mexico: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Peru: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

11:50 AM23 minutes ago

UFC 290 Schedule

These are the fights that will take place this Saturday.

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez, Featherweight

Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja, Flyweight

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis, Middleweight

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker, Light Welterweight

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore, Middleweight

Preliminary Card

Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena, Welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes, Strawweight

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar, Flyweight

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio, Light Heavyweight

Early Preliminary Card

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics, Light Welterweight

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price, Welterweight

Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman, Bantamweight

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight

11:45 AM28 minutes ago

A great motivation

La Pantera Rodriguez confessed that Jon Jones was one of the main drivers in his career because of the words he told him when he was young and that he has kept them today to keep growing and to be able to put Mexico high.

"I remember one time when I was training in Albuquerque and then he came up to me and said, 'Hey, can you come over here, please?' I was like, 'Yeah, sure.' He said, 'What's your name...? Your skills are impressive. How old are you?' I was 20, 21 years old at the time," he commented

"He said, 'When I was 21, I didn't have those skills. You're going to go far in this sport. Keep going.' Coming from Jon Jones at the time, when he wasn't my friend, he was just giving me inspiration. It was something really special for me. It made me believe in myself even more," he stressed.

Image: UFC
11:40 AM33 minutes ago

Regrets lack of opportunity for events in Mexico

Brandon Moreno has reiterated on several occasions that Mexico is emerging as a UFC powerhouse and it would be great if the event could take place in Mexico as it did a few years ago, however, he lamented that the latest world titles have not changed the mind of the UFC's top brass.

"I don't know. Obviously, a lot of people ask me about this. I feel guilty. It's a big mistake for UFC not to go to Mexico and take advantage of the growth of the sport there. We'll see this opportunity in the future," he mentioned

11:35 AM38 minutes ago

Double Mexican title fight

In an unprecedented event, for the first time two Mexicans will be defending their respective titles on the same night and in the main fights. First, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will do it against Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja; and to end the night in Las Vegas, the other Aztec, Yair Pantera Rodriguez will defend his title against 34-year-old Australian Alexander Volkanovski, in a bout for the number one featherweight title.
11:30 AM43 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
11:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UFC 290 2023: Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide you with pre-fight analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
