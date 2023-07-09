UFC Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 290

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez Live Score in UFC 290 2023
What time is Alexander Volkanovski vs Pantera Rodriguez match for UFC 290?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 290 Schedule
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez, Featherweight
Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja, Flyweight
Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis, Middleweight
Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker, Light Welterweight
Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore, Middleweight
Preliminary Card
Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena, Welterweight
Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes, Strawweight
Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar, Flyweight
Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio, Light Heavyweight
Early Preliminary Card
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics, Light Welterweight
Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price, Welterweight
Christian Rodriguez vs Cameron Saaiman, Bantamweight
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight
A great motivation
"I remember one time when I was training in Albuquerque and then he came up to me and said, 'Hey, can you come over here, please?' I was like, 'Yeah, sure.' He said, 'What's your name...? Your skills are impressive. How old are you?' I was 20, 21 years old at the time," he commented
"He said, 'When I was 21, I didn't have those skills. You're going to go far in this sport. Keep going.' Coming from Jon Jones at the time, when he wasn't my friend, he was just giving me inspiration. It was something really special for me. It made me believe in myself even more," he stressed.
Regrets lack of opportunity for events in Mexico
"I don't know. Obviously, a lot of people ask me about this. I feel guilty. It's a big mistake for UFC not to go to Mexico and take advantage of the growth of the sport there. We'll see this opportunity in the future," he mentioned