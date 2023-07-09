Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Stage 9 between Saint Léonard de Noblat and Puy de Dôme

ADVERTISEMENT
Puy de Dôme
The youngest volcano in the Puys chain is also its highest peak. But above all it carved a niche for itself in the history of the Tour, when it was selected among the great high finishes in the 1952 edition. As on the Alpe d'Huez and Sestrières, Fausto Coppi won the finish. The images of the Anquetil-Poulidor duel in 1964 were the ones that have survived to this day, sometimes forgetting the climb dominated by Federico Bahamontes during a time trial (1959), by Luis Ocaña on two occasions (1971 and 1973) or by Joop Zoetemelk a few years later (1976 and 1978). Denmark's Johnny Weltz was the last rider to win here in 1988.
Saint Léonard de Noblat
Although the physicist Louis-Joseph Gay-Lussac, born here, gave his name to many streets in the cities of France, the notoriety of the place among cycling enthusiasts goes beyond that and is due to an adopted son of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.Raymond Poulidor, a native of the neighboring department of the Creuse, settled here when he married Gisèle and would remain here until his death in November 2019. A record eight times on the podium of the Tour de France, "Poupou" attended the only start that would be held at his home in 2004, in a stage that would be won in Guéret by Robbie McEwen.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|34h 09'38"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'25"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'34"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'30"
|5
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'40"
|6
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'01"
|7
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 04'03"
|8
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 04'43"
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'43"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 05'28"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 8
|Top 10 - Stage 8
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|04h 12'26"
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Rasmus Tiller (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"