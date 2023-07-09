Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Stage 9 between Saint Léonard de Noblat and Puy de Dôme
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:42 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here the Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 9 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Saint Léonard de Noblat and Puy de Dôme. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
11:37 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 9 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 9 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:32 PM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 9 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 9 of the Tour de France on July 9th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

11:27 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

11:22 PM2 hours ago

Puy de Dôme

The youngest volcano in the Puys chain is also its highest peak. But above all it carved a niche for itself in the history of the Tour, when it was selected among the great high finishes in the 1952 edition. As on the Alpe d'Huez and Sestrières, Fausto Coppi won the finish. The images of the Anquetil-Poulidor duel in 1964 were the ones that have survived to this day, sometimes forgetting the climb dominated by Federico Bahamontes during a time trial (1959), by Luis Ocaña on two occasions (1971 and 1973) or by Joop Zoetemelk a few years later (1976 and 1978). Denmark's Johnny Weltz was the last rider to win here in 1988.

11:17 PM2 hours ago

Saint Léonard de Noblat

Although the physicist Louis-Joseph Gay-Lussac, born here, gave his name to many streets in the cities of France, the notoriety of the place among cycling enthusiasts goes beyond that and is due to an adopted son of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.Raymond Poulidor, a native of the neighboring department of the Creuse, settled here when he married Gisèle and would remain here until his death in November 2019. A record eight times on the podium of the Tour de France, "Poupou" attended the only start that would be held at his home in 2004, in a stage that would be won in Guéret by Robbie McEwen.

11:12 PM3 hours ago

Route of the stage

The first full week of the Tour de France will end with a climb. A day of medium mountains where the riders will start from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and will quickly find themselves in Vassivière at kilometer 30. They will then encounter two fourth-category passes: the Côte de Felletin and the Côte de Prontcharraud, then the third-category Côte de Pontaumur, before finishing with a demanding 13.3-kilometer climb to the Puy De Dôme, classified out of category.
11:07 PM3 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 34h 09'38"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'25"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'34"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'30"
5 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'40"
6 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 04'01"
7 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 04'03"
8 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 04'43"
9 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'43"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 05'28"
11:02 PM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 8

This is the top 10 of stage 8:
Top 10 - Stage 8
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) 04h 12'26"
2 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
3 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
4 Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
5 Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands / Team DSM) + 00'00"
6 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
7 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
8 Rasmus Tiller (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'00"
9 Corbin Strong (New Zealand / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'00"
10 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
10:57 PM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Mads Pedersen won the eighth day of the Tour de France, which was marked by the retirement of Mark Cavendish, who will remain the only one with the record of most stage victories in the competition. There were no significant changes in the classifications.
10:52 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France between Saint Léonard de Noblat and Puy de Dôme Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo