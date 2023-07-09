Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Boxing
Image: DAZN

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Live Score in Boxing 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. match for the Boxing 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. match for Boxing?

This is the start time of the fight Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. of July 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on DAZN

Bolivia: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Brazil: 12:00 AM on DAZN

Chile: 12:00 AM on DAZN

Ecuador: 10:00 PM on DAZN

Colombia: 10:00 PM on DAZN

Ecuador: 10:00 PM on DAZN

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on DAZN

Spain: 5:00 AM on DAZN

Mexico: 9:00 PM on DAZN

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Peru: 10:00 PM on DAZN

Uruguay: 12:00 AM on DAZN

10:50 AMan hour ago

Now the fight will take place

It is worth remembering that the fight was going to take place in April and had to be postponed due to Rhabdomyolysis and he described how he became aware of it.

"I started to feel very exhausted, fatigued, a fatigue that would not go away even if I rested. We didn't know what was going on until we went to the doctor and he told us I had rhabdomyolysis, I had never heard of that disease in my life," he mentioned some time ago, although he was able to recover to be able to make the fight and defend his crown.

10:45 AMan hour ago

How is Vergil Ortiz Jr. coming along?

While the 25-year-old American-born Vergil Ortiz Jr. has a professional record of 19 wins in as many fights and is undefeated so far, his most recent bout was a ninth round technical knockout victory over Michael McKinson.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Eimantas Stanionis coming along?

Eimantas Stanionis is a Lithuanian boxer, born on August 17, 1994 and has a record of 15 fights with 14 wins and one "no contest". His last fight was on April 16, 2022, when he defeated Radzhab Butaev in 12 rounds.
Foto: WBA
Foto: WBA
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Boxing show card

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 12 rounds, for the "regular" title for Stanionis' WBA "regular" welterweight title.

Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris, Jr. (super welterweight)

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio (cruiserweight)

Darius "DFG" Fulghum vs. Ricardo Medina (light heavyweight)

10:30 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. match will be played at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Boxing 2023: Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide you with pre-fight analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo