Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 10 between Vulcania and Issoire

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Issoire
The only Tour de France finish in Issoire dates back to 1983, when Pierre Le Bigaut rode nearly 100 km solo to seal the most beautiful victory of his career. There have been two starts in the heart of the so-called Tuscany of Auvergne, a sign that did not go unnoticed by the Italian Giuseppe Guerini, who was inspired in 2005 to win in Puy-en-Velay. The physiognomy of the 2011 Tour was largely defined by the events that took place on the route between Issoire and Saint-Flour, first and foremost the formation of a beautiful breakaway that allowed Thomas Voeckler to start a new epic in yellow and Luis León Sánchez to win his third stage in the Tour.
Vulcania
The European volcanism park, dedicated to the scientific culture of this phenomenon, opened its doors to the public in 2002 and has welcomed more than 7 million visitors in 20 years. It was created precisely in the heart of the Puys chain, composed of about 80 volcanoes and part of the most important group of volcanoes in Auvergne. The park offers attractions and activities combining shows, leisure and didactics. Vulcania hosts for the first time a cycling race.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|38h 37'46"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'40"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'22"
|5
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 04'39"
|6
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'44"
|7
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'26"
|8
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 06'01"
|9
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 06'45"
|10
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 06'58"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 9
|Top 10 - Stage 9
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|04h 19'41"
|2
|Pierre Latour (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'28"
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'35"
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar)
|+ 00'36"
|5
|Clémen Berthet (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'55"
|6
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'23"
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 01'39"
|8
|Jonas Gregaard (Denmark / Uno-X)
|+ 01'58"
|9
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 02'16"
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 02'34"