Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 10 between Vulcania and Issoire
Image: VAVEL

If you want to watch the Stage 10 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

What time is Stage 10 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 10 of the Tour de France on July 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Issoire

The only Tour de France finish in Issoire dates back to 1983, when Pierre Le Bigaut rode nearly 100 km solo to seal the most beautiful victory of his career. There have been two starts in the heart of the so-called Tuscany of Auvergne, a sign that did not go unnoticed by the Italian Giuseppe Guerini, who was inspired in 2005 to win in Puy-en-Velay. The physiognomy of the 2011 Tour was largely defined by the events that took place on the route between Issoire and Saint-Flour, first and foremost the formation of a beautiful breakaway that allowed Thomas Voeckler to start a new epic in yellow and Luis León Sánchez to win his third stage in the Tour.

Vulcania

The European volcanism park, dedicated to the scientific culture of this phenomenon, opened its doors to the public in 2002 and has welcomed more than 7 million visitors in 20 years. It was created precisely in the heart of the Puys chain, composed of about 80 volcanoes and part of the most important group of volcanoes in Auvergne. The park offers attractions and activities combining shows, leisure and didactics. Vulcania hosts for the first time a cycling race.

Route of the stage

After the first rest day of this Tour de France, comes the start of the second week with a mid-mountain stage to warm up the legs with everything that is coming for the following days. The peloton will start from Vulcania, where they will climb four passes in the first 100 kilometers. They will quickly find the Col de la Moréno of third category, then the Col de Guéry, also of third category and after the intermediate sprint the Col de la Croix Saint-Robert, of second category. However, it doesn't end there, because then they will climb the Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière. After 50 kilometers they will climb the Côte de la Chapelle-Marcousse, 29 kilometers from the finish in Issoire.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 38h 37'46"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'17"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'40"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'22"
5 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 04'39"
6 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 04'44"
7 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 05'26"
8 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 06'01"
9 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 06'45"
10 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 06'58"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 9

This is the top 10 of stage 9:
Top 10 - Stage 9
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) 04h 19'41"
2 Pierre Latour (France / TotalEnergies) + 00'28"
3 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'35"
4 Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar) + 00'36"
5 Clémen Berthet (France / AG2R Citroën) + 00'55"
6 Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'23"
7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan / Astana Qazaqstan) + 01'39"
8 Jonas Gregaard (Denmark / Uno-X) + 01'58"
9 Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / TotalEnergies) + 02'16"
10 David De La Cruz (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 02'34"
Summary of the previous stage

Michael Woods took the victory in stage 9 of the Tour de France after taking the win from Matteo Jorgenson, who had attacked to go solo with 45 kilometers to go. Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar went head to head again and the Slovenian took a few seconds off the reigning champion.
