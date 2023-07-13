Stage 12, Roanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais: LIVE Results Updates and How to Watch Tour de France 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 12 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 12 of the Tour de France 2023?
This is the start time for Stage 12 of the Tour de France on July 13th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Belleville-en-Beaujolais
The Beaujolais not only attracts wine lovers. Its hilly terrain also attracts the interest of cycling races, starting with Paris-Nice, a regular in Belleville since its first visit in 2000 with a victory for Fabio Baldato. Other sprinters have managed to win here, such as Robbie McEwen (2002), Tom Boonen (2006) and Gert Steegmans (2008), but an inspired attacker, Thomas Voeckler, also took advantage of this terrain in 2011. In a slightly different scenario, Tom-Jelte Slagter won at the end of the stage in 2014.
Roanne
The city is noted for its exceptional density of Michelin stars, inspired, for example, by the Troisgros family.However, the locals also excel in other areas, such as the Chorale basketball players who have twice won the title of French champions, in 1959 and 2007.A year later, Roanne hosted a start for the first time and gave wings to Sylvain Chavanel, who won his first stage in the Tour de France in Montluçon at the end of one of his numerous breakaways.Since then, Roanne has been the scene of a victory for Wout van Aert in a time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|46h 34'27"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'40"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'22"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'34"
|6
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 04'39"
|7
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'44"
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'26"
|9
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 06'01"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 06'45"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 11
|Top 10 - Stage 10
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|04h 01'07"
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayo AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Noruega / Uno-X)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Luca Mozzatto (Italy / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Sam Welsford (Australia / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"