Stage 12, Roanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais: LIVE Results Updates and How to Watch Tour de France 2023
Update Live Commentary
11:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 12 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Roanne and Belleville-en-Beaujolais. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
10:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 12 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 12 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 12 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 12 of the Tour de France on July 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

10:45 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

10:40 PMan hour ago

Belleville-en-Beaujolais

The Beaujolais not only attracts wine lovers. Its hilly terrain also attracts the interest of cycling races, starting with Paris-Nice, a regular in Belleville since its first visit in 2000 with a victory for Fabio Baldato. Other sprinters have managed to win here, such as Robbie McEwen (2002), Tom Boonen (2006) and Gert Steegmans (2008), but an inspired attacker, Thomas Voeckler, also took advantage of this terrain in 2011. In a slightly different scenario, Tom-Jelte Slagter won at the end of the stage in 2014.

10:35 PMan hour ago

Roanne

The city is noted for its exceptional density of Michelin stars, inspired, for example, by the Troisgros family.However, the locals also excel in other areas, such as the Chorale basketball players who have twice won the title of French champions, in 1959 and 2007.A year later, Roanne hosted a start for the first time and gave wings to Sylvain Chavanel, who won his first stage in the Tour de France in Montluçon at the end of one of his numerous breakaways.Since then, Roanne has been the scene of a victory for Wout van Aert in a time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The twelfth day of the Tour de France brings us the preamble to what will be the high mountains to close the second week. The peloton will start from Roanne and in the first 40 kilometers will climb two passes: the Cote de Thizy-les-Bourgs and the Col des Ecorban, both of third category. After crossing the intermediate sprint in Régnié-Durette, they will also climb the Col de la Casse Froide of third category; the Col de la Croix Montmain of second category and finally, 28 kilometers from the finish, the Col de la Croix Rosier, also of second category and that gives seconds of bonus. The finish will be located in the commune of Belleville-en-Beaujolais.
10:25 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 46h 34'27"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'17"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'40"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'22"
5 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'34"
6 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 04'39"
7 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 04'44"
8 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 05'26"
9 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 06'01"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 06'45"
10:20 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 11

This is the top 10 of stage 10:
Top 10 - Stage 10
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) 04h 01'07"
2 Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayo AlUla) + 00'00"
3 Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
4 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
5 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
6 Alexander Kristoff (Noruega / Uno-X) + 00'00"
7 Luca Mozzatto (Italy / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
8 Peter Sagan (Slovakia / TotalEnergies) + 00'00"
9 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
10 Sam Welsford (Australia / Team DSM) + 00'00"
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Jasper Philipsen took another victory in the Tour de France, in a very close sprint at the finish in Moulins. That makes four wins for the Belgian in the competition, which had no significant changes in the general classification.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France between Roanne and Belleville-en-Beaujolais Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
