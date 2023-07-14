Stage 13, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne - Grand Colombier, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 13 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Grand Colombier
Before hosting the Tour de France, the Col du Grand Colombier was a Tour de l'Avenir finish in 1980, where Russian Sergei Soukhoroutchenkov, then considered the Bernard Hinault of the East, scored one of his rare victories in Western Europe. Much later, Thibaut Pinot confirmed his status as a promising youngster by winning a stage of the Tour de l'Ain in 2011. The Grande Boucle came in 2012 and 2017, although the first top finish dates back to 2020: Tadej Pogacar made his mark in a duel between Slovenians against Primoz Roglic, still in yellow at the time of the race.
Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne
The small medieval town of Ain owes part of its charm to one of the most famous traditional covered markets in France.Although it is hosting the Tour de France for the first time, it knows some of its champions, having welcomed them some time ago at the Critérium du Dauphiné or Paris-Nice or more regularly at the Tour de l'Avenir or the Tour de l'Ain.The last visit of the race of promises dates back to 2012, when Moreno Hofland won the second stage here. It was the start of the last edition of the Tour de l'Ain in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, for a stage that would be won in Val-Revermont by Briton Jake Stewart.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|50h 30'23"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'40"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'22"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'34"
|6
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 04'39"
|7
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'44"
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'26"
|9
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 06'01"
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 06'33"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 12
|Top 10 - Stage 12
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis)
|03h 51'42"
|2
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'58"
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar)
|+ 00'58"
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'06"
|5
|Tobias Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 01'11"
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 01'13"
|7
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 01'13"
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 01'27"
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 01'27"
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 03'02"
Summary of the previous stage
The breakaway once again crowned a stage. Ion Izaguirre achieved his second Spanish victory and the second Cofidis celebration in the Tour de France with a 30-kilometer attack that could not be contained by the rest of the escapees. The general classification remained unchanged.