Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Wimbledon Match
Tune in here Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev live match, as well as the latest information from the Centre Court. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Match?

This is the start time of the game Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev of July 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 1:30 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
España: 6:30 PM on Movistar+
México: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Technical Data - Daniil Medvedev

Age: 27 years old

Place of birth: Russia

Height: 198 cm

Weight: 182 lbs (83 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2014

Record in 2023: 41 wins - 8 losses

All-time record: 308 wins - 126 losses

Career titles: 20

Technical Data - Carlos Alcaraz

Age: 20 years old

Place of birth: Spain

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2018

Record in 2023: 40 wins - 4 losses

All-time record: 130 wins - 35 losses

Career titles: 11

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev history

These two players have faced each other twice. The statistics are even, as each won a match. The most recent meeting between the two took place in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, where the Spaniard won 6-4, 6-2.

However, they already know what it is like to face each other at Wimbledon. In the second round of the 2021 edition, the Russian won 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has not had an easy way to reach the semifinals, especially after the complex match he managed to lift against the American Christopher Eubanks, who had won the first two sets, had match points and that the Russian ended up heroically coming back. Undoubtedly, he is a candidate for the title and a difficult opponent to beat, so he will have all the condiments to guarantee a good show.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz comes to this match in high spirits after winning and showing superiority in the quarterfinals against Danish Holger Rune in straight sets: 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4. The Spanish player is looking for vindication after what happened at Roland Garros and will want to reach the final to also try to stay as number one in the ATP ranking.

The match will be played at the Central Court

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Madvedev match will be played at Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England.This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Wimbledon match: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
