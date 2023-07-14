Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Wimbledon Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score!
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Match?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 1:30 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
España: 6:30 PM on Movistar+
México: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Technical Data - Daniil Medvedev
Place of birth: Russia
Height: 198 cm
Weight: 182 lbs (83 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2014
Record in 2023: 41 wins - 8 losses
All-time record: 308 wins - 126 losses
Career titles: 20
Technical Data - Carlos Alcaraz
Place of birth: Spain
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2018
Record in 2023: 40 wins - 4 losses
All-time record: 130 wins - 35 losses
Career titles: 11
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev history
However, they already know what it is like to face each other at Wimbledon. In the second round of the 2021 edition, the Russian won 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev has not had an easy way to reach the semifinals, especially after the complex match he managed to lift against the American Christopher Eubanks, who had won the first two sets, had match points and that the Russian ended up heroically coming back. Undoubtedly, he is a candidate for the title and a difficult opponent to beat, so he will have all the condiments to guarantee a good show.
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz comes to this match in high spirits after winning and showing superiority in the quarterfinals against Danish Holger Rune in straight sets: 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4. The Spanish player is looking for vindication after what happened at Roland Garros and will want to reach the final to also try to stay as number one in the ATP ranking.