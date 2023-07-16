Stage 15, Les Gets - Mont Blanc, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates
What time is Stage 15 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 15 of the Tour de France on July 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Mont Blanc

The first Tour finish in Saint-Gervais took place in 1990 and Thierry Claveyrolat, who led a 70-kilometer solo breakaway to victory, took the polka-dot jersey, while Ronan Pensec took the yellow jersey from Steve Bauer in the general classification. Twenty-six years later, another Frenchman was on top of the Bettex mountain: in addition to his second stage victory in the Tour, Romain Bardet jumped from fifth to second place in the overall, dominated by Chris Froome.

Les Gets

The Haute-Savoie resort has often featured on the Tour itinerary, with stage finishes in Morzine, for example, most recently in 2010 with a victory for Andy Schleck. Stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné have also been contested in Gets, including a prologue won by Alberto Contador to open the 2016 edition. Winter and skiing are the main protagonists, which give way in summer to a monument of mountain biking. Here were held the world championships of the discipline in 2004 and then in 2022. The colors of France were honored here last summer, with two yellow rainbow jerseys for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

Route of the stage

The second week will close with a new day of high mountains. The peloton will start from Les Gets in Les Portes du Soleil, with a steep climb in Taninges and a non-categorized ascent on the Col des Fleuries. The first scoring difficulty will be the intermediate sprint at Bluffy, which will lead into the first category climb of the Col de la Forcidaz de Montmin. The second pass will be the Col de la Croix Fry, followed by the Col des Aravis and the Cote des Amerands, of third and second category respectively, before finishing a 179-kilometer route by climbing the Mont-Blanc, of first category, in Saint-Gervais.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 57h 47'28"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'10"
3 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'43"
4 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 04'44"
5 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 05'20"
6 Sepp Kuss (United States/ Jumbo - Visma) + 08'15"
7 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 08'32"
8 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 08'51"
9 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 12'26"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 12'56"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 14

This is the top 10 of stage 14:
Top 10 - Stage 14
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) 03h 58'45"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'05"
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'05"
4 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'10"
5 Sepp Kuss (United State / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'57"
6 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'46"
7 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 01'46"
8 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 03'19"
9 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 03'21"
10 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 05'57"
Summary of the previous stage

Carlos Rodriguez won the penultimate day of the second week of the Tour de France, on a day that began with a crash that caused rumblings in several teams. Seven retirements in total occurred during a stage that offered a new battle between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, who remains the overall leader and is also the king of the mountains now.
