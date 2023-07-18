Stage 16, Passy - Combloux, Tour de France 2023 LIVE Results Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 16 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 16 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Combloux
Passy
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|62h 34'17"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'10"
|3
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'21"
|4
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 05'40"
|5
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 06'38"
|6
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 09'16"
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 10'11"
|8
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 10'48"
|9
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 14'07"
|10
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 14'18"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 15
|Top 10 - Stage 15
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Wouter Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|04h 40'45"
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 02'08"
|3
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 03'00"
|4
|Lawson Craddock (United States / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 03'10"
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 03'14"
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 03'14"
|7
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 03'32"
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 03'43"
|9
|Simon Guglielmi (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 03'59"
|10
|Warren Barguil (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 04'20"
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!