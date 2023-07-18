Stage 16, Passy - Combloux, Tour de France 2023 LIVE Results Updates
Image: VAVEL

12:18 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 16 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 16 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:13 AM3 hours ago

What time is Stage 16 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 16 of the Tour de France on July 18th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:08 AM3 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

12:03 AM3 hours ago

Combloux

One of the most prestigious visitors to Combloux, Victor Hugo, would call it the pearl of the Alps, long before the development of winter sports. Since then, the town has conquered the hearts of skiers thanks to the large ski area of the Portes du Mont-Blanc and is preparing to join the club of Tour stage towns, although it has already had the opportunity to witness the passage of the peloton thanks to the arrivals in Megève. Last summer, the breakaway group passing Combloux included a number of riders with a clear chance of victory. A few kilometers later, Magnus Cort Nielsen added a stage victory to his polka-dot jersey epic, which ended two days earlier.
11:58 PM3 hours ago

Passy

Historically, the municipality developed in the 19th century with the opening of sanatoriums to which many tuberculosis patients came. Today, tourism in Passy is more lively and it is ski lovers who flock to the Plaine-Joux ski area. Although the city appears for the first time in the route of the Tour, its neighbor, Sallanches has been part of it four times and is famous in the cycling world for having hosted in 1980 a world championships marked by the triumph of Bernard Hinault.
11:53 PM3 hours ago

Route of the stage

The third week of the Tour de France will start with the individual time trial that cannot be missed. There are 22.4 kilometers of route between Passy and Combloux, which brings with it the requirement of the mountain. There will be a second category pass, the Côte de Domancy, 3.5 kilometers from the finish, where one of the three intermediate points is also located. There will also be a climb to the Côte de la Cascade de Coeur at 4 kilometers and although this will not be taken into account in the mountain classification, it will have a great influence on the legs of each rider.
11:48 PM3 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 62h 34'17"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'10"
3 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 05'21"
4 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 05'40"
5 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 06'38"
6 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 09'16"
7 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 10'11"
8 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 10'48"
9 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 14'07"
10 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 14'18"
11:43 PM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 15

This is the top 10 of stage 15:
Top 10 - Stage 15
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Wouter Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) 04h 40'45"
2 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 02'08"
3 Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / TotalEnergies) + 03'00"
4 Lawson Craddock (United States / Jayco AlUla) + 03'10"
5 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 03'14"
6 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 03'14"
7 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 03'32"
8 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 03'43"
9 Simon Guglielmi (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 03'59"
10 Warren Barguil (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 04'20"
11:38 PM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Wouter Poels took victory in a demanding stage to close the second week of the Tour de France, which left Bahrain Victorious celebrating. The battle between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar is still very much alive, as is the fight for third place overall.
11:33 PM4 hours ago

