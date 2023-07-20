Stage 18, Moûtiers - Bourg en Bresse, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates
Image: VAVEL

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 18 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 18 of the Tour de France on July 20th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Bourg en Bresse

The prefecture of Ain waited until the 21st century to host the Tour and witness Thor Hushovd's first stage victory in 2002. Five years later, another sprinter, Tom Boonen, raised his arms in victory at the finish line and took the green jersey, which he would not let go until Paris. A fitting specialization for the hometown of Daniel Morelon, for a long time the French athlete with the most titles, thanks to his 11 Olympic and world gold medals won on the velodromes. More recently, starts have been held in Bourg-en-Bresse, most recently in 2020 in a stage won by Søren Kragh Andersen in Champagnole.

Moûtiers

In the heart of the Isère valley, the town occupies a strategic position that for a time conditioned its industrial development and, later, allowed it to see the peloton pass through almost systematically during the alpine sections of the Tour. On two occasions, Moûtiers has acted as a springboard for the mountain stages, the first time in 1973 on a day when Luis Ocaña "dynamited" the Tour, as one of the headlines in "L'Équipe" read the day after his victory in the resort of Les Orres. The Spaniard, who was already wearing the yellow jersey that day, left the competition behind him for good: after eight days of racing, Bernard Thévenet was more than ten minutes behind.

Route of the stage

Thursday's day brings a relatively quiet route. The riders will start from Moûtiers and will cross two undemanding mountain passes, both fourth category in the Côte de Chambéry-le-Haut and the Côte de Boissieu, before meeting the intermediate sprint 52 kilometers from the finish, which is located in Bourg-En-Bresse.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 67h 57'51"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 07'35"
3 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 10'45"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 12'01"
5 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 12'19"
6 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 12'50"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 13'50"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 16'11"
9 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 16'49"
10 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 17'57"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 17

This is the top 10 of stage 17:
Top 10 - Stage 17
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) 4h 49'08"
2 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'34"
3 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'38"
4 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'52"
5 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 02'09"
6 Tobias Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X) + 02'39"
7 Chris Harper (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 02'50"
8 Rafal Majka (Poland / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'43"
9 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'43"
10 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma) + 03'49"
Summary of the previous stage

Felix Gall was the winner in the queen stage of the Tour de France 2023, which left the general classification decided after a bad day for Tadej Pogacar, who crashed and lost about six minutes to Jonas Vingegaard, who continues to show his good form.
Welcome to Stage 18 of the 2023 Tour de France between Moûtiers and Bourg en Bresse!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
