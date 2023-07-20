Stage 18, Moûtiers - Bourg en Bresse, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
The prefecture of Ain waited until the 21st century to host the Tour and witness Thor Hushovd's first stage victory in 2002. Five years later, another sprinter, Tom Boonen, raised his arms in victory at the finish line and took the green jersey, which he would not let go until Paris. A fitting specialization for the hometown of Daniel Morelon, for a long time the French athlete with the most titles, thanks to his 11 Olympic and world gold medals won on the velodromes. More recently, starts have been held in Bourg-en-Bresse, most recently in 2020 in a stage won by Søren Kragh Andersen in Champagnole.
In the heart of the Isère valley, the town occupies a strategic position that for a time conditioned its industrial development and, later, allowed it to see the peloton pass through almost systematically during the alpine sections of the Tour. On two occasions, Moûtiers has acted as a springboard for the mountain stages, the first time in 1973 on a day when Luis Ocaña "dynamited" the Tour, as one of the headlines in "L'Équipe" read the day after his victory in the resort of Les Orres. The Spaniard, who was already wearing the yellow jersey that day, left the competition behind him for good: after eight days of racing, Bernard Thévenet was more than ten minutes behind.
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|67h 57'51"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 07'35"
|3
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 10'45"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 12'01"
|5
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 12'19"
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 12'50"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 13'50"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 16'11"
|9
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 16'49"
|10
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 17'57"
|Top 10 - Stage 17
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|4h 49'08"
|2
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'34"
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'38"
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'52"
|5
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 02'09"
|6
|Tobias Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 02'39"
|7
|Chris Harper (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'50"
|8
|Rafal Majka (Poland / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'43"
|9
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'43"
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 03'49"