Stage 19, Moirans-en-Montagne - Poligny, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates
Image: VAVEL

12:30 AM44 minutes ago

Stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France

stage 19 of the Tour de France 2023, as well as the latest information from the course between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny.
12:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 19 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 19 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

12:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Stage 19 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 19 of the Tour de France on July 21st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:15 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

12:10 AMan hour ago

Poligny

Montbéliarde cows provide the milk essential for the production of Comté, one of the first cheeses to obtain a controlled designation of origin and to which the department of Jura owes part of its fame. Poligny is, in fact, the self-proclaimed world capital of Comté.  The town will host the Tour de France for the first time, but has already welcomed the Tour du Jura three times in 2010.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Moirans-en-Montagne

In Moirans-en-Montagne, wood has been worked for centuries. This small commune in the Jura has become the capital of wooden toys, a specialty to which a museum has been dedicated, bringing together 16,000 objects from all over the world. It is a place well known to some of the riders of the Tour, at least for those present in the 2016 edition. It was the start of a Franco-Swiss stage: Peter Sagan won in Bern at the end of the day.
12:00 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Friday will bring a new route, which is expected to be calm to encourage a breakaway from Moirans en Montagne, from where the peloton will start. The fourth category Côte du Bois de Lionge and the third category Côte d'Ivory will be the only difficulties in the mountains. The finish will be in Poligny after 173 kilometers.
11:55 PMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 72h 04'39"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 07'35"
3 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 10'45"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 12'01"
5 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 12'19"
6 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 12'50"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 13'50"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 16'11"
9 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 16'49"
10 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 17'57"
11:50 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 18

This is the top 10 of stage 18:
Top 10 - Stage 18
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark / Soudal - Quick Step) 4h 06'48"
2 Pascal Enkhoorn (Netherlands / Lotto - Dstny) + 00'00"
3 Jonas Abrahamsen (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'00"
4 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
5 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
6 Cees Bol (Netherlands / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
7 Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
8 Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
9 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
10 Luca Mozzato (Italy / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
11:45 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Kasper Asgreen made Soudal - Quick Step celebrate for the first time in this Tour de France, in a quiet stage, where the breakaway seemed controlled, but ended up taking the victory due to the lack of concentration of the peloton. There were three retirements during the day, but none of them had a great impact on the rankings.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny

My name is Jhonatan Martinez
