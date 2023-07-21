Stage 19, Moirans-en-Montagne - Poligny, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 19 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Poligny
Moirans-en-Montagne
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|72h 04'39"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 07'35"
|3
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 10'45"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 12'01"
|5
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 12'19"
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 12'50"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 13'50"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 16'11"
|9
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 16'49"
|10
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 17'57"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 18
|Top 10 - Stage 18
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark / Soudal - Quick Step)
|4h 06'48"
|2
|Pascal Enkhoorn (Netherlands / Lotto - Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Cees Bol (Netherlands / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Luca Mozzato (Italy / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"