Tour de France 2023: Stage 20, Belfort - Le Markstein Fellering LIVE Results Updates

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Le Markstein Fellering
Belfort
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|75h 49'24"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 07'35"
|3
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 10'45"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 12'01"
|5
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 12'19"
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 12'50"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 13'50"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 16'11"
|9
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 16'49"
|10
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 17'57"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 19
|Top 10 - Stage 19
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Eslovenia / Bahrain Victorious)
|3h 31'02"
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Dinamarca / Soudal - Quick Step)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'04"
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bélgica / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'39"
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Dinamarca / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'39"
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Francia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'39"
|7
|Luca Mezgec (Eslovenia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'39"
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Italia / EF Education EasyPost)
|+ 00'39"
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Italia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'39"
|10
|Thomas Pidcock (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'39"
Summary of the previous stage
Matej Mohoric took victory on the penultimate day of the Tour de France, which again saw the peloton divided between the escapees and the chasers, who could not catch those who defined the stage. Third victory for Bahrain Victorious in this edition.