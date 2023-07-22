Tour de France 2023: Stage 20, Belfort - Le Markstein Fellering LIVE Results Updates
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here the Stage 20 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 20 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering.
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 20 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 20 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 20 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 20 of the Tour de France on July 22nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Le Markstein Fellering

In the 1980s, two stages of the Alpine Skiing World Cup were organized in this Vosges resort. Long after the Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark, Tony Martin showed his great mastery of the Markstein slopes, leaving behind his breakaway companions for a solo breakaway of nearly 70 kilometers to his victorious arrival in Mulhouse. In Markstein, another exceptional feat was accomplished on the finish line of the penultimate stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec ZWIFT last July: Annemiek van Vleuten took the yellow jersey after leaving all her rivals behind her for good.
Belfort

As a resident of Colmar, Auguste Bartholdi transformed the city by sculpting the Lion of Belfort, a work completed in 1879. Much later, in 2012, this animal passed on its strength and courage to a very young rider who was beginning to show his talent: hours after leaving the city, Thibaut Pinot won his first stage in the Tour de France in Porrentruy, at the age of 22, on his Tour debut. Since then, the peloton would set off again in 2019 under the gaze of the stone beast, heading for Chalon-sur-Saône, where Dylan Groenewegen would prove to be the best.
Route of the stage

The last day that decides the general classification is coming and although it seems to be defined, in this sport anything can happen. The riders will start from Belfort, and they will find an 11.5 km climb to the Ballon d'Alsace, which delivers a second category prize, as well as the Col de la Croix des Moinats and the Col de Grosse Pierre, all this in the first 64 kilometers of the day. Then they will have to climb the Col de la Schlucht, of third category, and after descending approximately 20 kilometers, they will climb the Petit Ballon of first category and the Col du Platzerwasel, both of first category, to then arrive at Lemarkstein Fellering when the 133.5 kilometers of the day's route will be completed.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 75h 49'24"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 07'35"
3 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 10'45"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 12'01"
5 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 12'19"
6 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 12'50"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 13'50"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 16'11"
9 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 16'49"
10 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 17'57"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 19

This is the top 10 of stage 19:
Top 10 - Stage 19
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Matej Mohoric (Eslovenia / Bahrain Victorious) 3h 31'02"
2 Kasper Asgreen (Dinamarca / Soudal - Quick Step) + 00'00"
3 Ben O'Connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'04"
4 Jasper Philipsen (Bélgica / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'39"
5 Mads Pedersen (Dinamarca / LIDL - Trek) + 00'39"
6 Christophe Laporte (Francia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'39"
7 Luca Mezgec (Eslovenia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'39"
8 Alberto Bettiol (Italia / EF Education EasyPost) + 00'39"
9 Matteo Trentin (Italia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'39"
10 Thomas Pidcock (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'39"
Summary of the previous stage

Matej Mohoric took victory on the penultimate day of the Tour de France, which again saw the peloton divided between the escapees and the chasers, who could not catch those who defined the stage. Third victory for Bahrain Victorious in this edition.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 20 of the 2023 Tour de France between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
