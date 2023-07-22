UFC Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch the UFC Fight Night

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura Live Score Here
UFC!
Ketlen Vieira
“I continue with the same line of reasoning, one step at a time. People, due to the fact that the belt is vacant, start talking a lot of things, nonsense, wanting to call the fight anyway. I don't particularly like that. I like to let my work speak for itself. Wanting to fight for the belt, everyone wants to. is one thing, deserving is one thing. another totally different. I want to focus on my work and, one day, when the opportunity comes, I want to make the most of it”, Ketlen stressed.
“ It's kind of hard to talk about it, to predict what's going to happen. For me, there's Raquel Pennington, who deserves a lot (to fight for the belt), because she's coming from five straight victories. Sheetara, who has now made a great victory, and in her entire career. I like to be fair with people. What is missing nowadays is; put yourself in the other's place. deserving, comes from five wins, should be next (for the title). In the future I intend to meet Raquel, until I meet her. to feel how it is my evolution”, said the Brazilian.
Speak up, Tom Aspinall!
"I think Ngannou has a punching chance, but it’s not good enough. a very, very, very small chance of a punch," Aspinall said. “ a very slim chance. As someone who has fought Tyson a lot and seen Tyson fight up close and watch him fight up close, I think someone with the inexperience of someone like Francis Ngannou is going to be very difficult.''
“Obviously, he punches like an absolute truck. If you put Francis Ngannou against someone and say he can punch him, he will have to. a chance against anyone. But is Tyson Fury the best? He's a master at what he does and it's going to be a tough night for Ngannou.”
Schedules
Main card - 16h.
Main card
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Molly McCann x Julija Stoliarenko
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Nathaniel Wood x Andre Fili
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Paul Craig x André "Sergipano" Muniz
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jai Herbert x Fares Ziam
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Lerone Murphy x Josh Culibao
Preliminary Card
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Danny Roberts x Jonny Parsons
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Marc Diakiese x Joel Alvarez
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Mick Parkin x Jamal Pogues
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Makhmud Muradov x Bryan Barberena
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Ketlen Vieira x Pannie Kianzad
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Chris Duncan x Yanal Ashmoutz
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Shauna Bannon x Bruna Brazil
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jafel Filho x Daniel Barez.