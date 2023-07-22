UFC Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch the UFC Fight Night
Photo: Publicity/UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:12 AM2 hours ago

Watch Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:07 AM2 hours ago

UFC!

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
11:02 AM2 hours ago

Ketlen Vieira

  is one of the Brazilians who are on the card, along with André "Sergipano" Muniz, Bruna Brasil and Jafel Filho, four in total.

“I continue with the same line of reasoning, one step at a time. People, due to the fact that the belt is vacant, start talking a lot of things, nonsense, wanting to call the fight anyway. I don't particularly like that. I like to let my work speak for itself. Wanting to fight for the belt, everyone wants to.   is one thing, deserving is one thing. another totally different. I want to focus on my work and, one day, when the opportunity comes, I want to make the most of it”, Ketlen stressed.

“ It's kind of hard to talk about it, to predict what's going to happen. For me, there's Raquel Pennington, who deserves a lot (to fight for the belt), because she's coming from five straight victories. Sheetara, who has now made a great victory, and in her entire career. I like to be fair with people. What is missing nowadays is; put yourself in the other's place.   deserving, comes from five wins, should be next (for the title). In the future I intend to meet Raquel, until I meet her. to feel how it is my evolution”, said the Brazilian.

10:57 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Tom Aspinall!

"Yes, I spoke to him," Aspinall told reporters in the UFC Fight Night 224 media. “He called me the other day and asked if I would help him train and stuff. Let's see how it goes, mate. We'll see how it all goes. I myself have a busy schedule. We will be in touch again after my fight is over.''

"I think Ngannou has a punching chance, but it’s not good enough. a very, very, very small chance of a punch," Aspinall said. “ a very slim chance. As someone who has fought Tyson a lot and seen Tyson fight up close and watch him fight up close, I think someone with the inexperience of someone like Francis Ngannou is going to be very difficult.''

“Obviously, he punches like an absolute truck.   If you put Francis Ngannou against someone and say he can punch him, he will have to. a chance against anyone. But is Tyson Fury the best? He's a master at what he does and it's going to be a tough night for Ngannou.”

10:52 AM2 hours ago

Schedules

Preliminary card - 1pm

Main card - 16h.

10:47 AM2 hours ago

Main card

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Tom Aspinall x Marcin Tybura

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Molly McCann x Julija Stoliarenko

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Nathaniel Wood x Andre Fili

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Paul Craig x André "Sergipano" Muniz

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jai Herbert x Fares Ziam

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Lerone Murphy x Josh Culibao

10:42 AM2 hours ago

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Davey Grant x Daniel Marcos

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Danny Roberts x Jonny Parsons

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Marc Diakiese x Joel Alvarez

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Mick Parkin x Jamal Pogues

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Makhmud Muradov x Bryan Barberena

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Ketlen Vieira x Pannie Kianzad

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Chris Duncan x Yanal Ashmoutz 

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Shauna Bannon x Bruna Brazil

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jafel Filho x Daniel Barez.

10:37 AM2 hours ago

UFC

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
10:32 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at The O2 Arena

The Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura game will be played atVyStar The O2 Arena, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
10:27 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo