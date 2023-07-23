Tour de France 2023: Stage 21, Yvelines - Champs-Élysées LIVE Results Updates
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 21 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Yvelines and Champs-Élysées.
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 21 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 21 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 21 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 21 of the Tour de France on July 23rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 11:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Giulio Ciccone (LIDL - Trek).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Champs-Élysées

The city of light offers the most prestigious setting for the finish of the Tour de France, with a final circuit all the more exciting as the peloton will pass through the Louvre... guaranteed thrills for the giants who finish the Grande Boucle.And one of them will also experience a moment of absolute happiness: winning on the Champs-Elysées, the sprinters' dream.Mark Cavendish still holds the record here with four victories, although the final finish has already been conquered by seven different riders in the last seven editions:André Greipel (2016), Dylan Groenewegen (2017), Alexander Kristoff (2018), Caleb Ewan (2019), Sam Bennett (2020), Wout van Aert (2021) and Jasper Philipsen (2022).
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

The first visit of the Tour de France to Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines dates back to 1986, in a team time trial that already heralded an exciting edition.The riders of La Vie Claire, with Hinault and LeMond, were dominated that day by the Système U of Laurent Fignon.Since then, the town has become the capital of cycling, as the velodrome inaugurated in 2014 is also the headquarters of the French Cycling Federation and regularly hosts the most important world meetings for track cyclists. For example, in October it hosted the World Championships and again trials will be held here as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Route of the stage

The last day of the Tour de France is coming. The victory ride will start from Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, which will start a quiet route, which as the only difficulty in the mountain brings the Côte du Pavé des Gardes, fourth category, before entering the circuit around the Champs Elysees, which will have to take eight laps to end the 2023 edition.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 79h 16'38"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 07'29"
3 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 10'56"
4 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 12'01"
5 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 12'57"
6 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 13'27"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 14'44"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 16'09"
9 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 23'08"
10 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 26'30"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20

This is the top 10 of stage 20:
Top 10 - Stage 20
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) 03h 27'18"
2 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'00"
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
4 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
5 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'07"
6 Warren Barguil (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'33"
7 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'33"
8 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'33"
9 Tobias Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'50"
10 Rafal Majka (Poland / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'50"
Summary of the previous stage

Tadej Pogacar won the penultimate day of the Tour de France 2023, which ended with a sprint against Jonas Vingegaard, Felix Gall and the Yates brothers. Thibaut Pinot was the most combative of the day, having a great moment on the climb to the Petit Ballone, where the people turned out to accompany him massively. Virtual champions defined and only remains the victory ride, heading to the Champs Elysées.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France between Yvelines and Champs-Élysées Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
