UFC Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 291
Photo: Publicity/UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 AM20 minutes ago

Watch Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:55 AM25 minutes ago

WILL CATCH FIRE!

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
9:50 AM30 minutes ago

Speak up, Blachowicz!

  the opponent of the Brazilian Alex Poatan in the penultimate fight of the main card of UFC 291.

“ a great man, a great fighter, has knockout power. I watch almost all of his MMA fights, so now we're going to face each other. I saw when he said he wanted to go to the top category, and I immediately told my manager to call, send a message, and now we're here. I'm happy to fight him and it's true. that. I want to test my striking against him and try to knock him out, but if something goes wrong, I'll use my Wrestling, take him down and submit him. É That's what I want to do," said Jan Blachowicz.

9:45 AM35 minutes ago

Speak up, Alex Poatan!

The Brazilian Alex Poatan is He will be on the main card of UFC 291 and will do so. the penultimate fight of the night.

“Did he (Jan Blachowicz) knock out everyone he fought? I don't think so, right? If he was a guy who knocked everyone out, I would say: 'Damn it'. But no, he is a normal fighter. A former champion, experienced and dangerous, but many say (about me), 'he was knocked out, he won't come back the same'. Fuck*, I beat Adesanya twice in Kickboxing and once in MMA, a scary knockout in Kickboxing, oxygen mask and all, and he came back and beat me”, recalled the Brazilian.

“Only if you're a weak-minded guy and it gets into your head, then yes, the guy touches you and you fall. But there is no such thing, man. Of course, you've been hit and it will affect you for a moment. Maybe if you train the next day or the next week and you get hit, you'll be weaker, but I think the way I did it, the recovery I had, everything I did was perfect. I think if (Blachowicz) hits a hand and I go down, it's because I should go down, not because I got weak with the punch that Adesanya landed”, he commented.

''Everything went according to plan. Since my last fight, still in the locker room, we've already seen each other. was talking about what to do.   that they (the UFC) forced me to go up to face Blachowicz. We decided to choose the fight we thought would be a good one. It was all natural'', said the Brazilian.

''I told the UFC I needed some time to rest and think better.   that I won't be able to make weight in the other division, but I wanted to take a break. Each body acts in a different way. In my case, I felt the time was right'', he said.

''I had some time to rest and recover a bit. If you watch my last fight, what happened is what happened? that when I went to the locker room, and the way I said it, you could see that I wasn't so bad. So, the time is now! this'', he completed.

9:40 AM40 minutes ago

Schedules

Preliminary card - 7:30 pm

Main card - 23h.

9:35 AMan hour ago

MAIN CARD!

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg)*: Dustin Poirier x Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Jan Blachowicz x Alex Poatan

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Stephen Thompson x Michel Pereira

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Tony Ferguson x Bobby Green

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Michael Chiesa x Kevin Holland.

9:30 AMan hour ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Gabriel Bonfim x Trevin Giles

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Derrick Lewis x Marcos Pezão

Average weight (up to 83.9 kg): Roman Kopylov x Cládio Ribeiro

Welterweight (up to 150 pounds): Jake Matthews x Darrius Flowers

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): CJ Vergara x Vinicius Salvador

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Matthew Semelsberger x Uros Medic

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Miranda Maverick x Priscila Cachoeira

9:25 AMan hour ago

UFC

UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
9:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Delta Center

The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje game will be played atVyStar Delta Center, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo