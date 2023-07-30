UFC Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 291

ADVERTISEMENT
“ a great man, a great fighter, has knockout power. I watch almost all of his MMA fights, so now we're going to face each other. I saw when he said he wanted to go to the top category, and I immediately told my manager to call, send a message, and now we're here. I'm happy to fight him and it's true. that. I want to test my striking against him and try to knock him out, but if something goes wrong, I'll use my Wrestling, take him down and submit him. É That's what I want to do," said Jan Blachowicz.
Speak up, Alex Poatan!
“Did he (Jan Blachowicz) knock out everyone he fought? I don't think so, right? If he was a guy who knocked everyone out, I would say: 'Damn it'. But no, he is a normal fighter. A former champion, experienced and dangerous, but many say (about me), 'he was knocked out, he won't come back the same'. Fuck*, I beat Adesanya twice in Kickboxing and once in MMA, a scary knockout in Kickboxing, oxygen mask and all, and he came back and beat me”, recalled the Brazilian.
“Only if you're a weak-minded guy and it gets into your head, then yes, the guy touches you and you fall. But there is no such thing, man. Of course, you've been hit and it will affect you for a moment. Maybe if you train the next day or the next week and you get hit, you'll be weaker, but I think the way I did it, the recovery I had, everything I did was perfect. I think if (Blachowicz) hits a hand and I go down, it's because I should go down, not because I got weak with the punch that Adesanya landed”, he commented.
''Everything went according to plan. Since my last fight, still in the locker room, we've already seen each other. was talking about what to do. that they (the UFC) forced me to go up to face Blachowicz. We decided to choose the fight we thought would be a good one. It was all natural'', said the Brazilian.
''I told the UFC I needed some time to rest and think better. that I won't be able to make weight in the other division, but I wanted to take a break. Each body acts in a different way. In my case, I felt the time was right'', he said.
''I had some time to rest and recover a bit. If you watch my last fight, what happened is what happened? that when I went to the locker room, and the way I said it, you could see that I wasn't so bad. So, the time is now! this'', he completed.
Schedules
Main card - 23h.
MAIN CARD!
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Jan Blachowicz x Alex Poatan
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Stephen Thompson x Michel Pereira
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Tony Ferguson x Bobby Green
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Michael Chiesa x Kevin Holland.
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Derrick Lewis x Marcos Pezão
Average weight (up to 83.9 kg): Roman Kopylov x Cládio Ribeiro
Welterweight (up to 150 pounds): Jake Matthews x Darrius Flowers
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): CJ Vergara x Vinicius Salvador
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Matthew Semelsberger x Uros Medic
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Miranda Maverick x Priscila Cachoeira
UFC
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.