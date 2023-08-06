Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Nashville

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Jessica Andrade!
" It's a tough fight to parse, however much I've struggled with both of them. She is a very versatile fighter, very fast, she has been improving her jiu-jitsu and wrestling skills, which is great. one of the flaws that Lemos has. Lemos doesn't have such good jiu-jitsu - at least she didn't put it into practice within the UFC. But within the exchange, Amanda is the best. It is very strong, very strong indeed - we are talking about strength, power. It hits really hard, you see (laughs). When I fought her, the kick and the punch, I said: 'Oh my God in heaven'. It looked like mine", analyzed Jésica, who will It's the penultimate fight on the main card.
"I believe that if the fight lasts the five rounds, Weili will still have the belt. But if this fight isn't until then? the five rounds, it will probably be a knockout for Amanda Lemos between the second and third rounds. If she manages to find the time and find good strikes against Weili, she will probably win this fight by knockout", concluded.
Speak up, Raoni Barcelos!
"I am happy, excited, with that will to fight, to show on my return. To show Brazil that I am completely different, confident and with a different game. I have to show that I'm here and alive. I'm feeling better every day, at the peak of my career. I'm going to show on Saturday when I'm different and we're going to kick ass in this fight", he projected.
"It certainly goes over (the head). If I'm here, is it? because my biggest goal is to be champion of my category. I'm not here to be alone. one more athlete, I always said that I entered the organization to be the champion. Halfway through, all sorts of things happen, defeats, canceled fights. I went through everything, mainly inside the UFC. I fought top guys, undefeated, I fought wars", explained Raoni.
Schedules
Main card - 22h.
MAIN CARD
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Jésica Andrade (52.3 Kg) x Tatiana Suarez (52.3 Kg)
Light Heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Dustin Jacoby (92.9 Kg)x Kennedy Nzechukwu (92.9 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Diego Lopes (66 Kg) x Gavin Tucker (65.7 Kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Tanner Boser (92.7 Kg) x Aleksa Camur (92.5 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Ignacio Bahamondes x Ludovit Klein (70.7 Kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Jeremiah Wells (77.3 Kg) x Carlston Harris (77.1 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Billy Quarantillo (65.7 Kg) x Damon Jackson (66 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Cody Durden x Jake Hadley
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Sean Woodson (66.2 Kg) x Dennis Buzukja
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Ode’ Osbourne (56.9 Kg) x Assu Almabayev (56.9 Kg)
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.