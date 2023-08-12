UFC Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santos LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 78

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santos Live Score Here
Strategies, according to the UFC
Vicente Luque - head (61.1%), body (12.5%), legs (26.4%)
Rafael dos Anjos- head (58%), body (23.8%), legs (18.2%)
Position of blows
Vicente Luque - distance (88.1%), clinch (5.5%), ground (6.4%)
Rafael dos Anjos - distance (67.4%), clinch (16.8%), ground (15.8%)
Stand in the fight
Vicente Luque - standing (80.8%), above on the floor (7.8%), below on the floor (11.4%)
Rafael dos Anjos - standing (71.4%), above on the floor (18.7%), below on the floor (9.9%)
Significant blows per minute
Rafael dos Anjos – 3.56
Average in the UFC – 2.5
Blow defense
Rafael dos Anjos – 61.2%
Average in the UFC – 58%
Takedown defense
Rafael dos Anjos – 59.3%
Average in the UFC – 55%
Speak up, Vicente Luque!
"Aí There was the question of whether or not Vicente will be released to fight again, right? That was the big dilemma. A month later already! I had no more bleeding. It was a challenging, worrying moment. But thank God everything went well. I waited a long time to start sparring again, six months. I even came back very different, with a calmer intensity. I wasn't afraid (to go back) because I respected every moment, every process. As I overcame and respected each stage, when the time came to do sparring, I was already ready. it was fine. So I was able to return without any fear. I can confidently say that it was the best camp I have ever attended. I did", concluded Vicente.
Speak up, Rafael dos Santos!
"No (I am not looking for the 50-fight mark). As long as God keeps me healthy, I will. The first symptom (to retire) is; the body. When the body is not holding more, is not it? holding on. the mind, because the mind goes away. But my body is still good, no serious injuries, nothing that slows me down. I really wanted to finish my contract with the UFC, that's it. My plan. I have this (fight) on Saturday now and six more (in the contract)", pondered Rafael.
Schedules
Main card - 20h.
MAIN CARD!
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Cub Swanson x Hakeem Dawodu
Light Heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Khalil Rountree Jr. x Chris Daukaus
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Polyana Viana x Iasmin Lucindo
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): AJ Dobson x Tafon Nchukwi
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Josh Fremd x Jamie Pickett
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Lightweight (up to 150 pounds): Terrance McKinney x Mike Breeden
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Francis Marshall x Isaac Dulgarian
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Josh Parisian x Martin Buday
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Jaqueline Amorim x Montserrat Conejo
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Da'Mon Blackshear x Jose Johnson
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Juliana Miller x Luana Santos
UFC
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.