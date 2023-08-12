UFC Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santos LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 78
Photo: Publicity/UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santos Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santosmatch live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:55 AMan hour ago

Strategies, according to the UFC

Targets of scams 

Vicente Luque - head (61.1%), body (12.5%), legs (26.4%) 

Rafael dos Anjos- head (58%), body (23.8%), legs (18.2%) 

Position of blows 

Vicente Luque - distance (88.1%), clinch (5.5%), ground (6.4%) 

Rafael dos Anjos - distance (67.4%), clinch (16.8%), ground (15.8%) 

Stand in the fight 

Vicente Luque - standing (80.8%), above on the floor (7.8%), below on the floor (11.4%) 

Rafael dos Anjos - standing (71.4%), above on the floor (18.7%), below on the floor (9.9%)

Significant blows per minute 

Rafael dos Anjos – 3.56

Average in the UFC – 2.5 

Blow defense

Rafael dos Anjos – 61.2%

Average in the UFC – 58%

Takedown defense

Rafael dos Anjos – 59.3%

Average in the UFC – 55%

9:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Vicente Luque!

"I think the best summary would be that it was a bleed, and it was in the outermost part of the brain. As if it were a bruise, because there it is. bleeding, the vessels end up bleeding, due to the blow from the fight against Geoff Neal. Right after the fight we are He is always taken to the hospital, to do a battery of tests and see if he is healthy. good. For prevention. They identified (it), I stayed in the hospital for observation. The concern was that this could get worse, increasing the bleeding. In fact, it started to decrease, so I was released in two days", recalled Luque, in an exclusive interview with Ag Fight.

"Aí There was the question of whether or not Vicente will be released to fight again, right? That was the big dilemma. A month later already! I had no more bleeding. It was a challenging, worrying moment. But thank God everything went well. I waited a long time to start sparring again, six months. I even came back very different, with a calmer intensity. I wasn't afraid (to go back) because I respected every moment, every process. As I overcame and respected each stage, when the time came to do sparring, I was already ready. it was fine. So I was able to return without any fear. I can confidently say that it was the best camp I have ever attended. I did", concluded Vicente.

9:45 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Rafael dos Santos!

"I think my experience, in a five-round fight, will make all the difference in this fight. (Experience) certainly makes a difference, even in the mental.   I know what awaits me.   my 11º 'main event' I went through everything inside that octagon.   I went through good and bad times. My experience will count for a lot. I'm a guy who walks forward too and I'm definitely going to come out with the victory", he said.

"No (I am not looking for the 50-fight mark). As long as God keeps me healthy, I will. The first symptom (to retire) is; the body. When the body is not holding more, is not it? holding on.     the mind, because the mind goes away. But my body is still good, no serious injuries, nothing that slows me down. I really wanted to finish my contract with the UFC, that's it. My plan. I have this (fight) on Saturday now and six more (in the contract)", pondered Rafael.

9:40 AMan hour ago

Schedules

Preliminary card - 5pm

Main card - 20h.

9:35 AMan hour ago

MAIN CARD!

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Vicente Luque x Rafael dos Anjos

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Cub Swanson x Hakeem Dawodu

Light Heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Khalil Rountree Jr. x Chris Daukaus

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Polyana Viana x Iasmin Lucindo

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): AJ Dobson x Tafon Nchukwi

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Josh Fremd x Jamie Pickett

9:30 AMan hour ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): JP Buys x Marcus McGhee

Lightweight (up to 150 pounds): Terrance McKinney x Mike Breeden

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Francis Marshall x Isaac Dulgarian

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Josh Parisian x Martin Buday

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Jaqueline Amorim x Montserrat Conejo

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Da'Mon Blackshear x Jose Johnson

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Juliana Miller x Luana Santos

9:25 AM2 hours ago

UFC

UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

 

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
9:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santos game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Santos live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo