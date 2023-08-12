Vaquero Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Boxing

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Vaquero Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez Live Score Here
Time
Speak up, Emanuel Navarrete!
"It will be a war," said Navarrete. " what is being said. We have the styles. he is the one who introduces himself and he is; similar and very hard.
"Mexicans are more likely to go punch for punch. Mexican fighters always attack. É a great fight."
"We will work and develop &agra; "As the rounds go on," he said. We've all seen I hurt fighters with a punch.
"He will get hurt because of the work we did."
"I improved each camp with development and improved a lot with sacrifice, passion and effort, which gave us the victories,"
"For me personally, it would be one of the most important goals I’ve ever achieved. I had," he said.““[Valdez]’ one of the best fighters in the category. If I beat him, the fights will be even bigger.
" I've wanted this for some time, a classic Mexico vs. Mexico fight like Barrera vs. Morales. Iconic fights."
Emanuel Navarrete
Birth: January 17, 1995
Height: 5-7
Range: 72 inches
Total fights: 38
Record: 37-1 with 31 knockout wins
Open quotes!
" It is the first time Navarrete has defended the world lightweight title since he won the belt in February against Liam Wilson. There is no doubt that Navarrete is at the height, despite this, he sees; this fight against Valdez as a necessity for his career. Beating someone like him would be the “icing on the cake”, he says.
“ It is necessary for my career,” Navarrete said in Spanish. “Whatever this stands for, this fight with Valdez, is what it is. It’s a rivalry between two Mexicans, what is it? essential and good for this fight.”
“With Valdez, you’ll learn more. You can send him to the tarp, break his ribs or break his jaw and he's still going forward," Navarrete said in Spanish. “ It's a tough test to pass, especially at the level we're at.”
“We have all these big names in boxing, I want to be one of them,” Valdez said. “But what have I done now? Nothing."
Oscar Valdez
Birth: December 22, 1990
Height: 5-5.5
Range: 66 inches
Total fights: 32
Record: 31-1 with 23 knockout wins
CARD!
Richard Torrez Jr. versus Willie Jake Jr.; Heavyweights
Lindolfo Delgado x Jair Valtierra; Light welterweight
Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. TBC; Light weights
Sergio Rodriguez vs Eduardo Ayala; Average Superweights
Javier Martinez versus Isaiah Wise; Average weights
Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs Adam Kipenga; Light welterweight
Antonio Mireles x Dajuan Calloway; Heavyweights