Vaquero Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez LIVE

The main showdown is scheduled for 11:00pm.
Benavidez and Janjanin start fighting at this point.
The card starts at 8 pm.
"Since I went up to 126lbs, thats when I thought it was possible. I started talking to the promoters, pressuring them to make the fight while focusing on my fights", said Navarrete à Sky Sports.

"It will be a war," said Navarrete. "  what is being said. We have the styles.   he is the one who introduces himself and he is; similar and very hard.

"Mexicans are more likely to go punch for punch. Mexican fighters always attack. É   a great fight."

"We will work and develop &agra; "As the rounds go on," he said.      We've all seen I hurt fighters with a punch.

"He will get hurt because of the work we did."

"I improved each camp with development and improved a lot with sacrifice, passion and effort, which gave us the victories,"

"For me personally, it would be one of the most important goals I’ve ever achieved. I had," he said.““[Valdez]’ one of the best fighters in the category. If I beat him, the fights will be even bigger.

" I've wanted this for some time, a classic Mexico vs. Mexico fight like Barrera vs. Morales. Iconic fights."

Emanuel Navarrete

Nationality:  Mexican

Birth:  January 17, 1995

Height:  5-7

Range:  72 inches

Total fights: 38

Record: 37-1 with 31 knockout wins

"It's always going to be a war," Barrera said in Spanish.

" It is the first time Navarrete has defended the world lightweight title since he won the belt in February against Liam Wilson.   There is no doubt that Navarrete is at the height, despite this, he sees; this fight against Valdez as a necessity for his career. Beating someone like him would be the “icing on the cake”, he says.

“ It is necessary for my career,” Navarrete said in Spanish. “Whatever this stands for, this fight with Valdez, is what it is. It’s a rivalry between two Mexicans, what is it? essential and good for this fight.”

“With Valdez, you’ll learn more. You can send him to the tarp, break his ribs or break his jaw and he's still going forward," Navarrete said in Spanish. “ It's a tough test to pass, especially at the level we're at.”

“We have all these big names in boxing, I want to be one of them,” Valdez said. “But what have I done now? Nothing."

Oscar Valdez

Nationality:  Mexican

Birth:  December 22, 1990

Height:  5-5.5

Range:  66 inches

Total fights:  32

Record:  31-1 with 23 knockout wins

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez; WBO Super Featherweight Title

Richard Torrez Jr. versus Willie Jake Jr.; Heavyweights

Lindolfo Delgado x  Jair Valtierra; Light welterweight

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. TBC; Light weights

Sergio Rodriguez vs Eduardo Ayala; Average Superweights

Javier Martinez versus Isaiah Wise; Average weights

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs Adam Kipenga; Light welterweight

Antonio Mireles x  Dajuan Calloway; Heavyweights

The game will be played atDesert Diamond Arena de Glendale

The Vaquero Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez game will be played at Desert Diamond Arena de Glendale, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
