UFC Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 292

Speak up, Amanda Lemos!
"My family and close friends have already met me. know me. I like to be here focused, training, and then I get home and rest. I don't like having to keep talking all the time (about the fight), having to keep answering, they keep asking me questions about everything. I don't like it! know me, know and super respect me. When they are here at home, they don’t bring it up, we talk about other things."
"I won the last two fights. I won and convinced. When you thought it wasn't (the title fight happened in the sequel), we thought because of Yan (Xiaonan), everyone speculated about two Chinese women in your country. But I trust in God and if it is his will, it will be done. my moment, it will be my time. Wallid (Ismail, manager) also fought for me there, he asked, and thank God the chance for the belt came."
"Chinese is the best language. If you're a tough athlete, it's going to be a war inside the Octagon! champion, all her merit (...). Super motivated, I'm super excited to share the Octagon with her. It will be a war, but I believe that in the end I will leave with my arm raised (...). I believe that she will come and want to fight, she is the best. He fights, but I also believe he will want to put him down. People talk a lot about my jiu-jitsu, I haven't been able to show it yet, but I already have. too much. And I'm prepared for whatever she has for me, both above and below. I'm sure the crowd will be surprised."
"The weight is off. very peaceful. It's something I've been working on as well, I always hit on Thursday (two days before the fight), I don't like to leave it for Friday because I'm afraid of something happening to my body and crashing. I always try to hit the fifth to be carefree. My weight was never a problem", Amanda told Canal Combate.
Speak up, Aljamain Sterling!
“ It is very likely my last fight to date. 61 (kg). There's a 99% chance this will be my last (bantamweight fight). If I win this one, for sure, I'm out”, said ‘Aljo’.
“ the time of the Merab. And the second part of this is; that I'm a little tired of cutting weight, that much weight. with 75, 77 (kg). I think I can sustain that body relatively better, and I think my conditioning and everything else could go up a little bit more, back to when I was younger, when I was cutting less. I'm 34 now, so I guess I'm just 34. I want to get ahead of this before it gets in front of me”, he concluded.
Speak up, Sean O'Malley!
" simple. the champion, has what I want: the belt. the next guy. I have to go there. and knock out. É that simple. There's nothing... You know? I don't hate the guy. doing his, following his path. He has my belt, that's all," said O'Malley.
Schedules
Main card - 23h.
MAIN CARD
Strawweight belt (up to 52.1 Kg): Zhang Weili x Amanda Lemos
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Neil Magny x Ian Machado-Garry
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Da'Mon Blackshear x Mario Bautista
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Marlon Vera x Pedro Munhoz
PRELIMINARY CARD
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Gregory Rodrigues x Denis Tiuliulin
Lightweight (up to 150 pounds): Austin Hubbard x Kurt Holobaugh - TUF 31 Finals
Ballweight (up to 61.2 kg): Brad Katona x Cody Gibson - Final TUF 31
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Andre Petroski x Gerald Meerschaert
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Andrea Lee x Natália Silva
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Karine Silva x Maryna Moroz
UFC
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.