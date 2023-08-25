Summary and points of Mexico 71-91 Montenegro at FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
4C - 1:40
4C - 3:10
4C - 5:21
4C -7:35
4C - 8:40
End of third quarter
3C - 0:50
3C - 1:20
3C -2:40
3C - 5:07
3C - 6:55
3C - 9:34
Half time
2C - 1:12
2C - 3:01
2C - 4:08
2C - 5:40
2C - 6:31
2C - 8:15
2C - 8:50
End of first quarter
1C - 0:27
1C - 3:00
1C - 4:16
1C - 6:05
1C - 8:07
1C - 9:30
Kickoff
All ready
Finish warming up
The time is near
Already warming up
#MexBasquetMundialista ¡No se duerman, ya llegamos a la @FIBAWC! #nadanosdetiene 🇲🇽🏀— MexBasquetMundialista 🏀🇲🇽 (@mexbasquet) August 25, 2023
⏰ 2:45 am (hora del centro de México)
💻: https://t.co/is6JoNIMVA pic.twitter.com/V9PvjOlXFB
Referees
MAZZONI Manuel - Italy
GARCIA, Daniel - Venezuela
PAEZ, Kristian - Ecuador
Fans
Welcome
Stay tuned for live online coverage of Mexico vs Montenegro in FIBA World Cup 2023, Match day 1.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Montenegro online live on FIBA 2023 World Cup Match day 1
You can watch Mexico vs Montenegro live streaming on courtside 1891.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Montenegro online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Mall of Asia Arena
Group D
What time is the Mexico vs Montenegro match on FIBA World Cup 2023 Date 1?
Argentina: 04:45 hours
Brazil: 04:45 hours
Uruguay: 04:45 hours
Bolivia: 03:45 hours
Chile: 03:45 hours
Paraguay: 03:45 hours
Venezuela: 03:45 hours
Colombia: 03:45 hours
Ecuador: 03:45 hours
Mexico: 02:45 hours
Panama: 02:45 hours
Peru: 03:45 hours
United States: 03:45 hours PT and 05:45 hours ET
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
France: 10:45 a.m.
Germany: 10:45 a.m.
Italy: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 18:45 hours
Philippines: 17:45
South Korea: 18:45