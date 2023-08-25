Summary and points of Mexico 71-91 Montenegro at FIBA World Cup 2023
Image: SMB

3:39 PM17 hours ago

Summary

6:31 AMa day ago

End of match

México 71-91 Montenegro
6:27 AMa day ago

4C - 1:40

Once again Mexico wastes 3 points
6:25 AMa day ago

4C - 3:10

Mexico are looking to be more aggressive but are still giving up a lot of points.
6:22 AMa day ago

4C - 5:21

Many fouls committed by Mexico allowed Montenegro to score points.
6:16 AMa day ago

4C -7:35

Mexico gradually made points trying to get closer on the scoreboard.
6:14 AMa day ago

4C - 8:40

Mexico continues to make many mistakes despite being more aggressive.
6:10 AMa day ago

End of third quarter

México 58-68 Montenegro
6:09 AMa day ago

3C - 0:50

Paul Stole adds 3 more points
6:07 AMa day ago

3C - 1:20

Paco Cruz is the most important player and adds more units to the scoreboard.
6:02 AMa day ago

3C -2:40

Mexico continues to drop many important points.
5:57 AMa day ago

3C - 5:07

Mexico continues to allow three-point shots that hurt them a lot.
5:53 AMa day ago

3C - 6:55

Paco Cruz scores 2 more points
5:48 AMa day ago

3C - 9:34

Mexico starts by missing key points.
5:33 AMa day ago

Half time

México 39-48 Montenegro
5:28 AMa day ago

2C - 1:12

Mexico suffers in these final minutes of the second quarter.
5:24 AMa day ago

2C - 3:01

Paul Stole connects a free throw from 3-point range and brings Mexico closer.
5:19 AMa day ago

2C - 4:08

Three-point shot and Montenegro takes the lead.
5:15 AMa day ago

2C - 5:40

Mexico manages to take a slight lead, when there is a time-out.
5:12 AMa day ago

2C - 6:31

Mexico fails to concentrate and allows too many shots from 3 by Montenegro.
5:08 AMa day ago

2C - 8:15

Mexico scores points with two foul shots by Bonilla.
5:06 AMa day ago

2C - 8:50

Mexico failed to connect at the start of the second quarter.
5:02 AMa day ago

End of first quarter

México 19-19 Montenegro
5:00 AMa day ago

1C - 0:27

Mexico tries to take the lead at the end of the first quarter.
4:57 AMa day ago

1C - 3:00

The intensity rises in these final minutes and Mexico slowly begins to wake up.
4:55 AMa day ago

1C - 4:16

Mexico tied the match with two great shots from Paco Cruz.
4:52 AMa day ago

1C - 6:05

Mexico fails to be effective on the scoreboard and drops many important points.
4:49 AMa day ago

1C - 8:07

Mexico score their first points with a free kick by Paco Cruz.
4:48 AMa day ago

1C - 9:30

Montenegro takes the lead with 2 foul free throws
4:46 AMa day ago

Kickoff

The match between Mexico and Montenegro kicks off.
4:35 AMa day ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams will sing their national anthems and then take up their positions for the match to begin.
4:30 AMa day ago

Finish warming up

The teams finish warming up and get ready with a final talk from their coach before the national anthems are played in a few minutes.
4:25 AMa day ago

The time is near

Several Mexico fans have made the trip to support the national team, which is returning to the World Cup after nine long years and is looking forward to a great start to the World Cup.
4:20 AMa day ago

Already warming up

The teams are warming up and this time it is the Mexican national team:
4:15 AMa day ago

Referees

These are the Referees for this match:

MAZZONI Manuel - Italy

GARCIA, Daniel - Venezuela

PAEZ, Kristian - Ecuador

4:10 AMa day ago

Fans

The fans are slowly beginning to take their place in the arena, a good entry is expected for the debut of these two teams in the FIBA World Cup 2023.
4:05 AMa day ago

Welcome

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Mexico and Montenegro at the Mall of Asia Arena. Both teams will be looking for their first FIBA World Cup 2023 FIBA World Cup Date 1 victory.
4:00 AMa day ago

Stay tuned for live online coverage of Mexico vs Montenegro in FIBA World Cup 2023, Match day 1.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Montenegro live on Matchday 1 of the FIBA World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Watch every minute of the match live online with VAVEL Mexico.
3:55 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Montenegro online live on FIBA 2023 World Cup Match day 1

The match Mexico vs Montenegro will not be broadcast on TV.
You can watch Mexico vs Montenegro live streaming on courtside 1891.

If you want to watch Mexico vs Montenegro online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:50 AMa day ago

Mall of Asia Arena

It is one of the most important basketball arenas in the Philippines, a multipurpose building that will be used for this World Cup, it has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on June 16, 2012, it will be the arena where the Mexico vs Montenegro match will be played, the debut of both teams in this World Cup, a match that looks to be one of the best in this group D.

3:45 AMa day ago

Group D

It will be the group shared by the teams of Mexico and Montenegro and will be accompanied by Egypt and the Lithuanian national team, the latter will start as favourites to be the leader, but it is expected to be a very close group and full of emotions, these four teams will make up group D of this FIBA 2023 World Cup, There will undoubtedly be 4 teams that will fight for the top of this tournament which is the most important in basketball.
3:40 AMa day ago

What time is the Mexico vs Montenegro match on FIBA World Cup 2023 Date 1?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Montenegro match on 25 August 2023 in various countries:


Argentina: 04:45 hours

Brazil: 04:45 hours

Uruguay: 04:45 hours

Bolivia: 03:45 hours

Chile: 03:45 hours

Paraguay: 03:45 hours

Venezuela: 03:45 hours

Colombia: 03:45 hours

Ecuador: 03:45 hours

Mexico: 02:45 hours

Panama: 02:45 hours

Peru: 03:45 hours

United States: 03:45 hours PT and 05:45 hours ET

Spain: 10:45 a.m.

France: 10:45 a.m.

Germany: 10:45 a.m.

Italy: 10:45 a.m.

Japan: 18:45 hours

Philippines: 17:45 

South Korea: 18:45

3:35 AMa day ago

Absences

Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad for their debut in the FIBA World Cup 2023, the only doubt with the Mexican national team is Daniel Amigo who despite being called up has not yet recovered from his knee injury, that is the only casualty for tomorrow.
3:30 AMa day ago

Background

In the past, these two teams have never met in a World Cup, but Montenegro will be favorites to win, but Mexico will be looking to be the dark horse of the group and achieve their first victory and start their World Cup journey in the best possible way.
3:25 AMa day ago

How is the Montenegrin national team coming along?

Montenegro also closed their preparation against the Philippines, defeating the Asian team with a score of 102-87, Montenegro with a little more experience in a World Cup will try to start with a win despite not arriving in the best way because in their last 5 games they have a record of 3 defeats and 2 wins, in this way the two teams arrive at their debut in this World Cup, which looks to be very exciting.
3:20 AMa day ago

How is the Mexican national team coming along?

The Mexican national team comes from closing its preparation with a win against the Philippines 84-77 and closing this preseason with a record of 6 games won and one lost which was against Jordan in a mini tournament of preparation, the Mexican national team arrives very motivated and with all the illusion of making a great World Cup after returning after a long time, will seek to win their first game against Montenegro, selection that is very strong but is accessible to get the first win in this group stage of the FIBA World Cup 2023.
3:15 AMa day ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Mexico vs Montenegro, match day 1 of the FIBA World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena at 2:45am.
