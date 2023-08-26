Spain vs Cote d’Ivore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 FIBA World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Spain vs Ivory Coast live of the FIBA World Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Spain vs Ivory Coast live for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information coming from the Indonesia Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Spain vs Ivory Coast online and live from the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the match Spain vs Ivory Coast in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 am at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 10:30 am at Courtside 1891
Chile: 10:30 am at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 9:30 a.m. Courtside 1891
Spain: 1:30 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 10:30 am at Courtside 1891
Peru: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 10:30 am at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Vafessa Fofana, a must see player!
The forward from Ivory Coast is one of the top figures in Ivory Coast and a player for Gravelines Dunkerque in France. Now, it looks like the Elephants veteran may have one of his last chances to put his country among the best in the world. Fofana will seek to take advantage of the great squad from the Ivory Coast and add his game to that of his teammates so that the Elephants return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival in Group G. What is most expected from the Ivorian forward it is a healthy championship and his great ability as orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does Cote d'Ivore arrive?
The Ivory Coast National Team starts its participation in this FIBA World Cup 2023 with a duel against Spain and looking to surprise the tournament. In addition to the Ivory Coast and Spain, they share a group with Iran and Brazil. The Basketball Elephants are back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to qualify in the previous edition and now they will seek to become among the best in the world and advance to the next round. Some interesting names in this squad are Vanessa Fofana, Souleymane Diabate, Nisre Zouzoua, Maxence Dadiet and the young promise Assemian Moulare. The Ivory Coast will seek to take advantage of this game against Spain to add a victory that brings them closer to their classification. The Elephants' game stands out for being very physical and for speed breaks and the search for the shot with a free player. The Ivory Coast is the second best team on the African continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the last FIBA World Cup for some selected players, so they will try to leave everything on the court to close this World Cup cycle in the best way. These do not start as the favorites against Spain, but they do not rule out giving a surprise on the court.
Sergio Llul, a must see player!
The guard from Spain is one of the stars of Real Madrid and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the team's top scorer. One of the stars of the Spanish team is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to place her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the guard's connection to Rudy Fernandez and the Hernángomez brothers is paying off for an important team in search of the championship.
How does Spain get here?
The Spain team will be presenting to defend their 2019 title and will want to start their Basketball World Cup on a good note with a win against the Ivory Coast. With this victory, they would be positioned at the top of Group G, where Iran and Brazil are also located. One of the most sensitive casualties of this team was Ricky Rubio, the NBA Cavaliers player was dropped from this championship by personal decision regarding his mental health and without a doubt, he is one of the most important absences of the Spanish team . However, Spain has great players like Sergio Llul, Rudy Fernandez, Santiago Aldama and the Hernángomez brothers, Juancho and Willy. Spain is the favorite of this group and will seek to get among the best to the round of 16. Spain's only objective is to qualify first to avoid a possible crossover with Canada and have a better chance of getting into the next round. The duel against the Ivory Coast will be essential to direct the victory in the group and to be able to reach the second game against Brazil with less pressure.
Where's the game?
The Indonesia Arena located in the city of Jakarta, Indonesia will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 16,500 fans and was opened in 2023.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Spain vs Ivory Coast, corresponding to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Indonesia Arena, at 9:30 o'clock.