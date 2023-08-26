La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stage 1 in Barcelona
Image: VAVEL

12:43 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 1 of the 2023 La Vuelta Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 1 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route in Barcelona.
12:38 AMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 1 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:33 AMan hour ago

What time is stage 1 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 1 of La Vuelta 2023 on August 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on NBC Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:28 AMan hour ago

Barcelona

Barcelona has a place of honor in the history of cycling. In addition to being the regular finishing point of the Volta a Catalunya, it has seen the peloton of other major cycling events snake through its streets. 54 finishes in La Vuelta, six starts and finishes in the Tour de France and two world road championships serve as a letter of introduction to the experience of this city in cycling.

The bicycle has a privileged place in Barcelona and its green surroundings invite you to discover it on two wheels through its bike lanes. The Ronda Verde (Green Ring Road) is the backbone of bicycle mobility in Barcelona. It is a circuit with more than 70 kilometers of bike lanes that connects the metropolitan area of Barcelona and crosses places such as the Barcelona coastline, the Besòs River Park or the Montjuïc Mountain, very emblematic in the cycling world.

12:23 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The first route of La Vuelta 2023 brings us a short course of approximately 15 kilometers for a team time trial, which will be held in the city of Barcelona. An opportunity to get off to a strong start.
12:18 AM2 hours ago

Colombians in La Vuelta 2023

There are six riders in total, who will be representing the Colombian country in this Vuelta a España.

In the UAE Team Emirates will be Juan Sebastián Molano, who will wear the number 15.

In INEOS Grenadiers there is the presence of Egan Bernal, who will be with the number 33.

In the Bahrain Victorious appears Santiago Buitrago as the leader of the team, wearing the number 41.

In the BORA - Hansgrohe we will have the presence of Sergio Higuita, who will wear the number 104.

In the EF Education - EasyPost will be Diego Camargo, who will wear the number 104.

In Movistar Team will be present Éiner Rubio, who will wear the number 148.

12:13 AM2 hours ago

Stages of the race

N° stage | Day | Departure - Arrival | Type of stage | Distance | Difference in altitude

Stage 1 | August 26 | Barcelona - Barcelona | Team Time Trial | 14.8 | 66 m |
Stage 2 | August 27 | Mataró - Barcelona | Steep stage | 181,8 | 2619 m |
Stage 3 | August 28 | Suria - AND Arinsal | Mountain stage | 158,5 | 3486 m |
Stage 4 | August 29 | AND Andorra la Vieja - Tarragona | Steep stage | 183,6 | 1798 m |
Stage 5 | August 30 | Morella - Burriana | Steep stage | 186,2 | 2384 m |
Stage 6 | August 31 | Vall de Uxó - Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre | 183,1 | 3976 m | Mountain stage | 183,1 | 3976 m |
Stage 7 | September 1 | Utiel - Oliva | Flat stage | 200.8 | 987 m |
Stage 8 | September 2 | Denia - Xorret de Catí | Mountain stage | 165 | 3611 m |
Stage 9 | September 3 | Cartagena - Caravaca de la Cruz | Mountain stage | 184,5 | 2972 m |

September 4 | Rest day | September 4 | Rest day |

Stage 10 | September 5 | Valladolid - Valladolid | individual time trial | 25.8 | 112 m |
Stage 11 | September 6 | Lerma - Laguna Negra de Urbión | Medium mountain stage | 163.2 | 2215 m |
Stage 12 | September 7 | Ólvega - Zaragoza | Flat stage | 150,6 | 888 m |
Stage 13 | September 8 | Aramon Formigal - FRA Col du Tourmalet | Mountain stage | 134,7 | 4282 m |
Stage 14 | September 9 | FRA Salvatierra de Bearne - Larra-Belagua | Mountain stage | 156.2 | 4655 m |
Stage 15 | September 10 | Pamplona - Lecumberri | Medium mountain stage | 158 m |

September 11 | Rest day | Rest day | Rest day | 

Stage 16 | September 12 | Liencres - Bejes | Middle mountain stage | 120,1 | 2089 m |
Stage 17 | September 13 | Ribadesella - Angliru | Mountain Stage | 124,4 | 3303 m |
Stage 18 | September 14 | Pola de Allande - Cruz de Llinares | Mountain stage | 178,9 | 4624 m |
Stage 19 | September 15 | Bañeza, La - Íscar | Flat stage | 177,1 | 935 m |
Stage 20 | September 16 | Manzanares el Real - Guadarrama | Medium mountain stage | 207,8 | 4330 m |
Stage 21 | September 17 | Hipódromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid | Flat stage | 101,1 | 854 m|

12:08 AM2 hours ago

Last five champions

2018: Simon Yates (Great Britain)

2019: Primož Roglič (Slovenia)

2020: Primož Roglič (Slovenia)

2021: Primož Roglič (Slovenia)

2022: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

12:03 AM2 hours ago

Current champion

The current champion of the competition is Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian cyclist was crowned in the previous edition with a time of 80 hours, 26 minutes and 59 seconds, with a difference of 2'02" over Movistar Team's Spaniard Enric Mas and UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso.
11:58 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 1 of the 2023 La Vuelta in Barcelona Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage.
