La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stage 1 in Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 1 of the 2023 La Vuelta Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 1 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on NBC Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Barcelona
The bicycle has a privileged place in Barcelona and its green surroundings invite you to discover it on two wheels through its bike lanes. The Ronda Verde (Green Ring Road) is the backbone of bicycle mobility in Barcelona. It is a circuit with more than 70 kilometers of bike lanes that connects the metropolitan area of Barcelona and crosses places such as the Barcelona coastline, the Besòs River Park or the Montjuïc Mountain, very emblematic in the cycling world.
Route of the stage
Colombians in La Vuelta 2023
In the UAE Team Emirates will be Juan Sebastián Molano, who will wear the number 15.
In INEOS Grenadiers there is the presence of Egan Bernal, who will be with the number 33.
In the Bahrain Victorious appears Santiago Buitrago as the leader of the team, wearing the number 41.
In the BORA - Hansgrohe we will have the presence of Sergio Higuita, who will wear the number 104.
In the EF Education - EasyPost will be Diego Camargo, who will wear the number 104.
In Movistar Team will be present Éiner Rubio, who will wear the number 148.
Stages of the race
Stage 1 | August 26 | Barcelona - Barcelona | Team Time Trial | 14.8 | 66 m |
Stage 2 | August 27 | Mataró - Barcelona | Steep stage | 181,8 | 2619 m |
Stage 3 | August 28 | Suria - AND Arinsal | Mountain stage | 158,5 | 3486 m |
Stage 4 | August 29 | AND Andorra la Vieja - Tarragona | Steep stage | 183,6 | 1798 m |
Stage 5 | August 30 | Morella - Burriana | Steep stage | 186,2 | 2384 m |
Stage 6 | August 31 | Vall de Uxó - Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre | 183,1 | 3976 m | Mountain stage | 183,1 | 3976 m |
Stage 7 | September 1 | Utiel - Oliva | Flat stage | 200.8 | 987 m |
Stage 8 | September 2 | Denia - Xorret de Catí | Mountain stage | 165 | 3611 m |
Stage 9 | September 3 | Cartagena - Caravaca de la Cruz | Mountain stage | 184,5 | 2972 m |
September 4 | Rest day | September 4 | Rest day |
Stage 10 | September 5 | Valladolid - Valladolid | individual time trial | 25.8 | 112 m |
Stage 11 | September 6 | Lerma - Laguna Negra de Urbión | Medium mountain stage | 163.2 | 2215 m |
Stage 12 | September 7 | Ólvega - Zaragoza | Flat stage | 150,6 | 888 m |
Stage 13 | September 8 | Aramon Formigal - FRA Col du Tourmalet | Mountain stage | 134,7 | 4282 m |
Stage 14 | September 9 | FRA Salvatierra de Bearne - Larra-Belagua | Mountain stage | 156.2 | 4655 m |
Stage 15 | September 10 | Pamplona - Lecumberri | Medium mountain stage | 158 m |
September 11 | Rest day | Rest day | Rest day |
Stage 16 | September 12 | Liencres - Bejes | Middle mountain stage | 120,1 | 2089 m |
Stage 17 | September 13 | Ribadesella - Angliru | Mountain Stage | 124,4 | 3303 m |
Stage 18 | September 14 | Pola de Allande - Cruz de Llinares | Mountain stage | 178,9 | 4624 m |
Stage 19 | September 15 | Bañeza, La - Íscar | Flat stage | 177,1 | 935 m |
Stage 20 | September 16 | Manzanares el Real - Guadarrama | Medium mountain stage | 207,8 | 4330 m |
Stage 21 | September 17 | Hipódromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid | Flat stage | 101,1 | 854 m|
Last five champions
2019: Primož Roglič (Slovenia)
2020: Primož Roglič (Slovenia)
2021: Primož Roglič (Slovenia)
2022: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)