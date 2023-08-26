UFC Live Results: Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie Updates in Singapore Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Junior Tafa win
MAIN CARD
Middleweight (up to 93kg.): Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Rinya Namakura vs. Fernier Garcia
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
Heavyweight (up to 120.2kg.): Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Preliminar card results:
Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Garrett Armfield defeated Toshiomi Kazama by technical knockout (punches) at 4m16s R1
Middleweight (up to 83.9kg.): Michael Oleksiejczuk defeated Chidi Njokuani by technical knockout (punches) at 4m16s R1
Middleweight (up to 77.1kg.): Kenan Song defeated Rolando Bedoya by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Middleweight (up to 77.1kg.): Billy Goff defeated Yusaku Kinoshita by technical knockout (punches) at 3m49s R1
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): JJ Aldrich defeated Na Liang by technical knockout (punches) at 4m49s of R2
Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Seung Woo Choi defeated Jarno Errens by unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter
Waldo Cortes-Acostax Lukasz Brzeski
Garrett Armfield
Toshiomi Kazama x Garrett Armfield
Michael Oleksiejczuk win
Chidi Njokuanix Michael Oleksiejczuk
Kenan Song wins
Kenan Song x Rolando Bedoya
OTHER TKO
Billy Goff x Yusaku Kinoshita
JJ Aldrich win by TKO
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Liang Na x
Seung Woo Choi wins
Seung Woo ChoixJarno Errens
START!
Retirement?
Four years older than Max Holloway, Chan Sung Jung, the "Korean Zombie" (17v-7d), contested the UFC featherweight belt in his last fight, in April, when he was beaten by champion Alexander Volkanovski by technical knockout in the fourth round. In the event of another setback, the South Korean won't rule out the possibility of retiring from MMA.
Holloway vs Korean Zombie
Holloway comes to the event on the back of a good win over Arnold Allen by unanimous decision in April this year; Jung, on the other hand, hasn't fought since April 2022, when he was beaten by champion Alexander Volkanovski in a fight for the division's belt.
Amanda Ribas returns
It will be Amanda's comeback after undergoing eye surgery in July. The Brazilian suffered an injury to the floor of her eye socket during her knockout loss to American Maycee Barber in June.
Sean O’Malley
1 HOUR
Where and how to watch UFC live and the Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight on TV in real time?
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Time: 06h
Where to watch Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie: VAVEL Brasil and Fight Pass.
When is the Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight and how can you watch it LIVE and in real time?
The main duel...
The weigh-in took place on Friday morning and all the fighters hit the scales. All 13 bouts scheduled for UFC Singapore have been confirmed.
Taila Santos
In her last appearance in the octagon, Taila fought for the flyweight title, on the same stage as her current engagement, and lost to Valentina Shevchenko, the champion at the time, by split decision. But despite the setback, the Brazilian left the cage with a high reputation in the UFC. So much so that the period of inactivity didn't take her out of the top 5 of the division's rankings. Blanchfield, on the other hand, is growing rapidly in the company. The 24-year-old American made her MMA debut in 2018, joined Ultimate in 2021 and has won all five of her fights. Showing progress with each fight, the fighter has become one of the sport's top prospects and number three in the division's rankings.
Preliminary card (5am ET)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Toshiomi Kazama (61.4 Kg) vs. Garret Armfield (61.2 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Chidi Njokuani (84.1 Kg) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (84.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Song Kenan (77.1 Kg) vs. Rolando Bedoya (77.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Billy Goff (77.1 Kg) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (77.3 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Liang Na (57.1 Kg) vs. JJ Aldrich (57.1 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Seung Woo Choi (66.2 Kg) vs. Jarno Errens (65.7 Kg)
Main card (9am, Brasília time)
Middleweight (up to 92.9 kg): Anthony Smith (93.2 kg) vs. Ryan Spann (92.9 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Giga Chikadze (66.2 Kg) vs. Alex Caceres (66 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Rinya Nakamura (61.2 Kg) vs. Fernie Garcia (61.4 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Erin Blanchfield (56.9 Kg) vs. Taila Santos (56.4 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Junior Tafa (115.6 Kg) x Parker Porter (116.1 Kg)
THE CARDS...
Taila Santos will be appearing on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Asian card, and she won the scales with ease. The flyweight weighed 56.4 kg against Erin Blanchfield's 56.9 kg. The fight will take place on the main card, which will start at 9am.
Just one Brazilian!
Brazil will only have one representative on the UFC Singapore fight program: in the main card, Taila Santos is looking to seal a new shot at the flyweight belt, but to do so she needs to get past American Erin Blanchfield.
The main fight:
All 26 fighters scheduled for the show weighed in on Friday (25). It's worth noting that in fights for belts, athletes can use up to 450g of tolerance.
UFC Singapore will be broadcast exclusively on Fight Pass, the Ultimate streaming service.