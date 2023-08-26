UFC Live Results: Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie Updates in Singapore Fight
Junior Tafa win

With a knockout in the first round, Junior Tafa beats Parker Porter.
MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

Middleweight (up to 93kg.): Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Rinya Namakura vs. Fernier Garcia

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Heavyweight (up to 120.2kg.): Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminar card results:

Heavyweight (up to 120.2kg.): Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Lukasz Brzeski by knockout at 3m01s R1

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Garrett Armfield defeated Toshiomi Kazama by technical knockout (punches) at 4m16s R1

Middleweight (up to 83.9kg.): Michael Oleksiejczuk defeated Chidi Njokuani by technical knockout (punches) at 4m16s R1

Middleweight (up to 77.1kg.): Kenan Song defeated Rolando Bedoya by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight (up to 77.1kg.): Billy Goff defeated Yusaku Kinoshita by technical knockout (punches) at 3m49s R1

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): JJ Aldrich defeated Na Liang by technical knockout (punches) at 4m49s of R2

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Seung Woo Choi defeated Jarno Errens by unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter

It's all for the main card! the first fight is in the Heavyweight division (up to 120.2kg.): Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter Everyone in the arena is expecting a great fight between these two warriors.
Waldo Cortes-Acostax Lukasz Brzeski

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski duels for the heavyweight title in the last bout of the preliminary card.
Garrett Armfield

Garrett Armfield wins by knockout over Japan's Toshiomi Kazama in the first round. On to the last fight on the preliminary card.
Toshiomi Kazama x Garrett Armfield

Penultimate fight of the preliminary card: Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
Michael Oleksiejczuk win

Michael Oleksiejczuk Win by TKO in first round
Chidi Njokuanix Michael Oleksiejczuk

The preliminary card is almost over. Let's move on to another fight: Middleweight (up to 83.9kg.): Chidi Njokuanix Michael Oleksiejczuk
Kenan Song wins

By unanimous decision, Kenan Song wins his fifth fight.
Kenan Song x Rolando Bedoya

Fifith fight on this mornin; Middleweight (up to 77.1kg.): Kenan Song vs. Rolando Bedoya
OTHER TKO

Billy Goff also wins by knockout, but in the first round.
Billy Goff x Yusaku Kinoshita

Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita It's the fourth middleweight fight of the night (up to 77.1kg).
JJ Aldrich win by TKO

JJ Aldrich manages to knock out Liang Na in the second round.
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Liang Na x

The second fight of the night is for flyweight, also on the preliminary card
Seung Woo Choi wins

In the first fight of the night, Seung Woo Choi beats Jarno Errens by referee's decision after 3 rounds.
Seung Woo ChoixJarno Errens

The first fight of the night pits Seung Woo Choi against Jarno Errens. Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Seung Woo Choi vs. Jarno Errens.
START!

It's all for UFC Singapore tonight.
Retirement?

Seeking another opportunity to fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight belt, Max Holloway (24v-7d) will be the star of UFC Singapore this Saturday. Number 1 in the category, which has Alexander Volkanovski as the current champion, the former belt holder, now 31, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen, in a fight that took place in April.
Four years older than Max Holloway, Chan Sung Jung, the "Korean Zombie" (17v-7d), contested the UFC featherweight belt in his last fight, in April, when he was beaten by champion Alexander Volkanovski by technical knockout in the fourth round. In the event of another setback, the South Korean won't rule out the possibility of retiring from MMA.
Holloway vs Korean Zombie

Currently ranked 1st in the featherweight rankings, former champion Max Holloway faces "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in the main fight of UFC Singapore, which takes place on August 26.

Holloway comes to the event on the back of a good win over Arnold Allen by unanimous decision in April this year; Jung, on the other hand, hasn't fought since April 2022, when he was beaten by champion Alexander Volkanovski in a fight for the division's belt.

Amanda Ribas returns

Brazilian fighter Amanda Ribas has renewed her contract with the UFC and already has a date for her return to the octagon. The fighter from Minas Gerais will face compatriot Luana Pinheiro on November 18 in Las Vegas at strawweight.

It will be Amanda's comeback after undergoing eye surgery in July. The Brazilian suffered an injury to the floor of her eye socket during her knockout loss to American Maycee Barber in June.

Sean O’Malley

With an eye on Sean O'Malley's gala performance at UFC 292, Tim Welch, coach of the new bantamweight champion (up to 61.2kg.) had positive conclusions after the event. In addition to his defeat of Aljamain Sterling, 'Sugar's' coach believes that the skill he displayed that night has an intimate relationship with Merab Dvalishvili, a future contender for the welterweight title.
1 HOUR

One hour to go until we kick off UFC Singapore with the preliminary card.
Where and how to watch UFC live and the Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight on TV in real time?

UFC Singapore
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Time: 06h
Where to watch Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie: VAVEL Brasil and Fight Pass.
When is the Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight and how can you watch it LIVE and in real time?

The fight will start at 6am at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore and will be broadcast live on Fight Pass. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
The main duel...

The Korean Zombie is back in action after 16 months without a fight. Chan hasn't stepped into the octagon since April last year, when he lost to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt. Holloway, his next opponent, is second only to the current champion in the rankings. The American won this year against Arnold Allen and is the favorite against the Asian.

The weigh-in took place on Friday morning and all the fighters hit the scales. All 13 bouts scheduled for UFC Singapore have been confirmed.

Taila Santos

Having not performed since June 2022, Taila Santos returns to UFC action in an extremely important fight at flyweight (57 kg). At the event taking place this Saturday (26) in Singapore, the Brazilian will face Erin Blanchfield, a promising MMA fighter. As the fight pits two members of the top five in the category against each other, the winner is likely to be close to competing for the belt, something that is nothing new for the Santa Catarina native.

In her last appearance in the octagon, Taila fought for the flyweight title, on the same stage as her current engagement, and lost to Valentina Shevchenko, the champion at the time, by split decision. But despite the setback, the Brazilian left the cage with a high reputation in the UFC. So much so that the period of inactivity didn't take her out of the top 5 of the division's rankings. Blanchfield, on the other hand, is growing rapidly in the company. The 24-year-old American made her MMA debut in 2018, joined Ultimate in 2021 and has won all five of her fights. Showing progress with each fight, the fighter has become one of the sport's top prospects and number three in the division's rankings.

Preliminary card (5am ET)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Waldo Cortes-Acosta (119.7 kg) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (110.2 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Toshiomi Kazama (61.4 Kg) vs. Garret Armfield (61.2 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Chidi Njokuani (84.1 Kg) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (84.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Song Kenan (77.1 Kg) vs. Rolando Bedoya (77.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Billy Goff (77.1 Kg) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (77.3 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Liang Na (57.1 Kg) vs. JJ Aldrich (57.1 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Seung Woo Choi (66.2 Kg) vs. Jarno Errens (65.7 Kg)
Main card (9am, Brasília time)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Max Holloway (66.2 Kg) vs. Chan Sung Jung (66.2 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 92.9 kg): Anthony Smith (93.2 kg) vs. Ryan Spann (92.9 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Giga Chikadze (66.2 Kg) vs. Alex Caceres (66 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Rinya Nakamura (61.2 Kg) vs. Fernie Garcia (61.4 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Erin Blanchfield (56.9 Kg) vs. Taila Santos (56.4 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Junior Tafa (115.6 Kg) x Parker Porter (116.1 Kg)
Photo: UFC
THE CARDS...

The preliminary card starts at 06h (Brasília time) and the main card starts at 09h. We'll only have Brazilians on the main card.

 Taila Santos will be appearing on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Asian card, and she won the scales with ease. The flyweight weighed 56.4 kg against Erin Blanchfield's 56.9 kg. The fight will take place on the main card, which will start at 9am.

Just one Brazilian!

The show, which starts at an alternative time for Brazilian fans (from 6am), features 13 fights and a Brazilian hoping to fight for the belt again. In the main fight of the evening, former featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on the Korean Zombie.

Brazil will only have one representative on the UFC Singapore fight program: in the main card, Taila Santos is looking to seal a new shot at the flyweight belt, but to do so she needs to get past American Erin Blanchfield.

The main fight:

The main fight at UFC Singapore will be the featherweight encounter between former champion Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung, the "Korean Zombie". Both fighters weighed in at 66.2kg.

All 26 fighters scheduled for the show weighed in on Friday (25). It's worth noting that in fights for belts, athletes can use up to 450g of tolerance.

UFC Singapore will be broadcast exclusively on Fight Pass, the Ultimate streaming service.

Good morning to all UFC LIVE VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Max Holloway vs Korean Zombie fight during UFC Singapore. The fight will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, at 5am ET.
