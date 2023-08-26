UFC Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in UFC Singapore
Where and how to watch UFC live and the Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight on TV in real time?

UFC Singapore
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Time: 06h
Where to watch Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie: VAVEL Brasil and Fight Pass.
When is the Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie fight and how can you watch it LIVE and in real time?

The fight will start at 6am at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore and will be broadcast live on Fight Pass. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
The main duel...

The Korean Zombie is back in action after 16 months without a fight. Chan hasn't stepped into the octagon since April last year, when he lost to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt. Holloway, his next opponent, is second only to the current champion in the rankings. The American won this year against Arnold Allen and is the favorite against the Asian.

The weigh-in took place on Friday morning and all the fighters hit the scales. All 13 bouts scheduled for UFC Singapore have been confirmed.

Taila Santos

Having not performed since June 2022, Taila Santos returns to UFC action in an extremely important fight at flyweight (57 kg). At the event taking place this Saturday (26) in Singapore, the Brazilian will face Erin Blanchfield, a promising MMA fighter. As the fight pits two members of the top five in the category against each other, the winner is likely to be close to competing for the belt, something that is nothing new for the Santa Catarina native.

In her last appearance in the octagon, Taila fought for the flyweight title, on the same stage as her current engagement, and lost to Valentina Shevchenko, the champion at the time, by split decision. But despite the setback, the Brazilian left the cage with a high reputation in the UFC. So much so that the period of inactivity didn't take her out of the top 5 of the division's rankings. Blanchfield, on the other hand, is growing rapidly in the company. The 24-year-old American made her MMA debut in 2018, joined Ultimate in 2021 and has won all five of her fights. Showing progress with each fight, the fighter has become one of the sport's top prospects and number three in the division's rankings.

Preliminary card (5am ET)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Waldo Cortes-Acosta (119.7 kg) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (110.2 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Toshiomi Kazama (61.4 Kg) vs. Garret Armfield (61.2 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Chidi Njokuani (84.1 Kg) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (84.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Song Kenan (77.1 Kg) vs. Rolando Bedoya (77.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Billy Goff (77.1 Kg) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (77.3 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Liang Na (57.1 Kg) vs. JJ Aldrich (57.1 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Seung Woo Choi (66.2 Kg) vs. Jarno Errens (65.7 Kg)
Main card (9am, Brasília time)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Max Holloway (66.2 Kg) vs. Chan Sung Jung (66.2 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 92.9 kg): Anthony Smith (93.2 kg) vs. Ryan Spann (92.9 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Giga Chikadze (66.2 Kg) vs. Alex Caceres (66 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Rinya Nakamura (61.2 Kg) vs. Fernie Garcia (61.4 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Erin Blanchfield (56.9 Kg) vs. Taila Santos (56.4 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Junior Tafa (115.6 Kg) x Parker Porter (116.1 Kg)
Photo: UFC
Photo: UFC

 

THE CARDS...

The preliminary card starts at 06h (Brasília time) and the main card starts at 09h. We'll only have Brazilians on the main card.

 Taila Santos will be appearing on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Asian card, and she won the scales with ease. The flyweight weighed 56.4 kg against Erin Blanchfield's 56.9 kg. The fight will take place on the main card, which will start at 9am.

Just one Brazilian!

The show, which starts at an alternative time for Brazilian fans (from 6am), features 13 fights and a Brazilian hoping to fight for the belt again. In the main fight of the evening, former featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on the Korean Zombie.

Brazil will only have one representative on the UFC Singapore fight program: in the main card, Taila Santos is looking to seal a new shot at the flyweight belt, but to do so she needs to get past American Erin Blanchfield.

The main fight:

The main fight at UFC Singapore will be the featherweight encounter between former champion Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung, the "Korean Zombie". Both fighters weighed in at 66.2kg.

All 26 fighters scheduled for the show weighed in on Friday (25). It's worth noting that in fights for belts, athletes can use up to 450g of tolerance.

UFC Singapore will be broadcast exclusively on Fight Pass, the Ultimate streaming service.

Good morning to all UFC LIVE VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Max Holloway vs Korean Zombie fight during UFC Singapore. The fight will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, at 5am ET.
