UFC Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in UFC Singapore

The weigh-in took place on Friday morning and all the fighters hit the scales. All 13 bouts scheduled for UFC Singapore have been confirmed.
Taila Santos
In her last appearance in the octagon, Taila fought for the flyweight title, on the same stage as her current engagement, and lost to Valentina Shevchenko, the champion at the time, by split decision. But despite the setback, the Brazilian left the cage with a high reputation in the UFC. So much so that the period of inactivity didn't take her out of the top 5 of the division's rankings. Blanchfield, on the other hand, is growing rapidly in the company. The 24-year-old American made her MMA debut in 2018, joined Ultimate in 2021 and has won all five of her fights. Showing progress with each fight, the fighter has become one of the sport's top prospects and number three in the division's rankings.
Preliminary card (5am ET)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Toshiomi Kazama (61.4 Kg) vs. Garret Armfield (61.2 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Chidi Njokuani (84.1 Kg) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (84.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Song Kenan (77.1 Kg) vs. Rolando Bedoya (77.3 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Billy Goff (77.1 Kg) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (77.3 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Liang Na (57.1 Kg) vs. JJ Aldrich (57.1 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Seung Woo Choi (66.2 Kg) vs. Jarno Errens (65.7 Kg)
Main card (9am, Brasília time)
Middleweight (up to 92.9 kg): Anthony Smith (93.2 kg) vs. Ryan Spann (92.9 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Giga Chikadze (66.2 Kg) vs. Alex Caceres (66 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Rinya Nakamura (61.2 Kg) vs. Fernie Garcia (61.4 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Erin Blanchfield (56.9 Kg) vs. Taila Santos (56.4 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Junior Tafa (115.6 Kg) x Parker Porter (116.1 Kg)
Taila Santos will be appearing on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Asian card, and she won the scales with ease. The flyweight weighed 56.4 kg against Erin Blanchfield's 56.9 kg. The fight will take place on the main card, which will start at 9am.
Just one Brazilian!
Brazil will only have one representative on the UFC Singapore fight program: in the main card, Taila Santos is looking to seal a new shot at the flyweight belt, but to do so she needs to get past American Erin Blanchfield.
All 26 fighters scheduled for the show weighed in on Friday (25). It's worth noting that in fights for belts, athletes can use up to 450g of tolerance.
UFC Singapore will be broadcast exclusively on Fight Pass, the Ultimate streaming service.
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Time: 06h
Where to watch Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie: VAVEL Brasil and Fight Pass.