Lithuania vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIBA World Cup Game

Stay with us to follow the Lithuania vs Mexico live of the FIBA World Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Lithuania vs. Mexico live corresponding to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Mall of Asia Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lithuania vs. Mexico online and live from the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Lithuania vs Mexico match in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Chile: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 8:30 a.m. Courtside 1891
Spain: 12:30 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 6:30 am at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Peru: 7:30 am at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:30 am at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:30 am at Courtside 1891
Paul Stoll, a must see player!
The base of Mexico is the top figure of the Libertadores de Querétaro. Now, it seems that the veteran of the Mexican National Team may have one of his last opportunities to put his country among the best in the world. Stoll will seek to take advantage of Mexico's great squad and add his game to that of Gabriel Girón, Pako Cruz and Daniel Amigo so that the 12 Warriors return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival in Group D. What else What is expected of the Mexican point guard is a healthy championship and his great capacity as orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican National Team continues its participation in this FIBA World Cup 2023 after the victory/loss against Montenegro by a score of X to X. In addition to Lithuania and Montenegro, Mexico shares a group with Egypt. This team from Mexico is back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to qualify in the previous edition and now they will seek to become among the best in the world and advance to the next round. Some interesting names in this squad are Paul Stoll, Jorge Gutiérrez, Daniel Amigo, Gabriel Girón and Francisco Cruz. Mexico will seek to take advantage of this game against Lithuania to add a victory that brings them closer to their classification. Mexico's game stands out for its constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. Mexico is the fifth best team in the American continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the last FIBA World Cup for some selected players, so they will try to leave everything on the court to close this World Cup cycle in the best way. Mexico does not start as the favorite against Lithuania, but they do not rule out giving a surprise on the court.
Jonas Valanciunas, a must see player!
The Lithuanian post is one of the stars of the New Orleans Pelicans and finished the season as the team's defensive leader as the team's best rebounder. One of the Pelicans' stars is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to put her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the connection of the pivot with Margiris Normantas and Ignas Brzdeikis is bringing fruit to an important team in the championship.
How does Lithuania get here?
The Lithuanian team started this Basketball World Cup after a victory against Egypt by a score of X to X. With this victory, they are placed at the top of Group D, where Mexico and Montenegro are also located. One of the most sensitive casualties of this selection was Domantas Sabonis, the NBA Kings player was absent from this championship due to injury and, without a doubt, he is one of the most important absences from the Lithuanian team. However, Lithuania has great players like Jonas Valanciunas, Margiris Normantas, Ignas Brazdeikis and Gabrielus Maldunas. Lithuania is the favorite of this group and will seek to get among the best to the round of 16. Lithuania's only goal is to qualify first to avoid a potential crossover with the United States and have a better chance of reaching the next round. The duel against Mexico will be essential to direct the victory in the group and to be able to reach the last game against Montenegro with less pressure.
Where's the game?
The Mall of Asia Arena located in the city of Manila, Philippines will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the Lithuania vs. Mexico match, corresponding to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, at 8:30 o'clock.