La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stage 2 between Mataró and Barcelona
How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 2 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 2 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 2 of La Vuelta 2023 on August 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 7:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

Barcelona

Montjuic is one of the places that occupy a special place in the history of cycling and the Olympics. The Barcelona mountain was the epicenter of the traditional Montjuic Climb, a race that took place 43 times between 1965 and 2007, with illustrious winners such as Raymond Poulidor, Marino Lejarreta and Eddy Merckx, the most successful cyclist in the race with 6 victories. Undoubtedly, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games were the high point of its sporting history.

Mataró

Mataró is premiering as the venue of La Vuelta, although it has already seen the race pass through its streets, being intermediate sprint in 1991. The capital of the Maresme region is a city whose roots are in Roman times and whose streets can also appreciate the influences of the Baroque, colonial architecture or the later modernist era throughout the history of Mataró.

Route of the stage

The second stage of La Vuelta will look for the first leader of the mountain classification. There will be approximately 182 kilometers of route, where the riders will start from Mataró and will initially encounter the Coll de Sant Bartomeu (3rd category), before the stage with the Coll d'Estenalles (2nd category). There will be a route of almost 100 kilometers without difficulties until the Intermediate Sprint, located in Cornellà de Llobregat and the climb to Castell de Montjuic (3rd category) four kilometers from the finish, which also offers a bonus in seconds for the general classification. The city of Barcelona will once again welcome the peloton.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Lorenzo Milesi (Italy / Team DSM - Firmenich) 17'30"
2 David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
3 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
4 Sean Flynn (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
5 Edgar Onley (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
6 Chris Hamilton (Australia / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'00"
7 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
8 Éiner Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 00'00"
9 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar) + 00'00"
10 Iván García (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1

This is the top 10 of stage 1:
Top 10 - Stage 1
Pos. Team Time
1 Team DSM - Firmenich 17'30"
2 Movistar Team + 00'00"
3 EF Education - EasyPost + 00'06"
4 Soudal Quick - Step + 00'06"
5 Groupama - FDJ + 00'06"
6 Bahrain Victorious + 00'10"
7 Astana Qazaqstan + 00'17"
8 INEOS Grenadiers + 00'20"
9 Cofidis + 00'22"
10 BORA - Hansgrohe + 00'28"
Summary of the previous stage

Team DSM - Firmenich gave the surprise and in a close definition against Movistar Team, won the team time trial that started a new edition of La Vuelta. Lorenzo Milesi is the first leader of the general classification.
