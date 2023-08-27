La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stage 2 between Mataró and Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 2 of the 2023 La Vuelta Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 2 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 7:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Barcelona
Montjuic is one of the places that occupy a special place in the history of cycling and the Olympics. The Barcelona mountain was the epicenter of the traditional Montjuic Climb, a race that took place 43 times between 1965 and 2007, with illustrious winners such as Raymond Poulidor, Marino Lejarreta and Eddy Merckx, the most successful cyclist in the race with 6 victories. Undoubtedly, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games were the high point of its sporting history.
Mataró
Mataró is premiering as the venue of La Vuelta, although it has already seen the race pass through its streets, being intermediate sprint in 1991. The capital of the Maresme region is a city whose roots are in Roman times and whose streets can also appreciate the influences of the Baroque, colonial architecture or the later modernist era throughout the history of Mataró.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Lorenzo Milesi (Italy / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|17'30"
|2
|David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Sean Flynn (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Edgar Onley (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Australia / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Éiner Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Iván García (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
|Top 10 - Stage 1
|Pos.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Team DSM - Firmenich
|17'30"
|2
|Movistar Team
|+ 00'00"
|3
|EF Education - EasyPost
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Soudal Quick - Step
|+ 00'06"
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|+ 00'06"
|6
|Bahrain Victorious
|+ 00'10"
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan
|+ 00'17"
|8
|INEOS Grenadiers
|+ 00'20"
|9
|Cofidis
|+ 00'22"
|10
|BORA - Hansgrohe
|+ 00'28"