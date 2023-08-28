Venezuela vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Venezuela vs Cape Verde game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Cape Verde as well as the latest information from the Okinawa Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Venezuela vs Cape Verde?
If you want to watch Venezuela vs Cape Verde live, you can follow it on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Venezuela vs Cape Verde match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Cape Verde
Walter Tavares, a Real Madrid player who has been key to the Spanish team becoming Euroleague champion this season. In his World Cup debut, the 31-year-old center had six points, 12 rebounds and two assists.
How does Cape Verde arrive?
In their first match they lost 60-85 to Georgia in a game where they could only win in the last quarter. They lost in the two preparatory games against Turkey and China. They qualified for the World Cup with six wins and four losses, finishing as the third best of the African teams. For the first time they are participating in a World Cup;
How does Venezuela arrive?
They arrive after losing the first game of the World Cup after losing against Slovenia led by Luka Doncic. In addition, they did not win any of the eight friendly matches they played during the preparation. They qualified for the World Cup after finishing third in Group E in qualifying, where they won eight games and lost four. In the last edition they made it through to the finals by advancing from the preliminary round, but in the main event they lost in the group stage;
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other and they will do so in a World Basketball Championship match;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, which is located in the city of Okinawa. It was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Venezuela and Cape Verde will face each other in the second match of the World Cup group stage. Both teams are in group F along with Georgia and Slovenia;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Venezuela vs Cape Verde in FIBA World Cup 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.