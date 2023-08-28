Georgia vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup Match
Image: Sporting News

11:11 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Georgia vs Slovenia live match, as well as the latest information from Eden Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:06 PMan hour ago

How to watch Georgia vs Slovenia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Georgia vs Slovenia live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

11:01 PMan hour ago

What time is Georgia vs Slovenia match for FIBA World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Georgia vs Slovenia of August 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 7:30 AM
Brazil: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Chile: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 6:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM on Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 7:30 AM on DSports, DGO and Courtside 1891

10:56 PMan hour ago

Key player - Slovenia

For Slovenia, the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 37 points scored. He also had seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.
10:51 PMan hour ago

Key player - Georgia

In Georgia, the presence of Goga Bitadze stands out. The 24-year-old was the team's best player in the previous game with 15 points scored. He also grabbed 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
10:46 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Slovenia

6- Aleksej Nikolic

10- Mike Tobey

30- Zoran Dragic

32- Bine Prepelic

77- Luka Doncic

10:41 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Georgia

4- Rati Andronikashvili

9- Giorgi Shermadini

10- Duda Sanadze

23- Tornke Shengelia

25- Thaddus McFadden

10:36 PM2 hours ago

Slovenia

Slovenia is a team that came to this World Championship with high expectations. After beating Venezuela, they will have the task of chaining their second victory in the competition, this if they want to show that with Luka Doncic they are a candidate to fight for the title.

10:31 PM2 hours ago

Georgia

Georgia won their first match of the tournament, beating Cape Verde. If we take into account the previous preparation, it could be said that they are one of the strong rivals in the competition and surely, with the confidence they bring, they will try to give the surprise.

10:26 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena

The Georgia vs Slovenia match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, located in the city of Okinawa, Japan. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
10:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FIBA World Cup match: Georgia vs Slovenia Live Updates!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FIBA World Cup match: Georgia vs Slovenia Live Updates!
