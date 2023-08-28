La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stage 3 between Súria and Arinsal
11:11 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 3 of the 2023 La Vuelta Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Súria and Arinsal.
11:06 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:01 PMan hour ago

What time is stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023 on August 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

10:56 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Andrea Piccolo (EF Education - EasyPost).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny).

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Andrea Piccolo (EF Education - EasyPost) - Worn by: Javier Romo

10:51 PMan hour ago

Arinsal

Arinsal will have for the first time an arrival of La Vuelta in 2023. The municipality, located in the parish of La Massana, has one of the main Andorran ski resorts, Pal-Arinsal, with 63 km of skiable slopes. Near Arinsal are the highest peaks of Andorra, Pic de Coma Pedrosa, Pic de l'Estanyó and Pic de Medacorba.

10:46 PMan hour ago

Súria

Súria finds in its medieval streets the trace of the role it played in history as a 'watchtower' of the salt route and its potassium salt mines. The medieval character of its historic center, known as Poble Vell, enhances the celebration of traditional festivals such as the Caramelles or the Medieval Trades Fair, which immerse the municipality in its medieval roots.

10:41 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The third day of La Vuelta brings us once again the high mountains. The riders will start from Súria and will quickly find two climbs that do not add to the table of the mountain classification, so no movements are expected from the beginning of the day. The race will move to the territory of Andorra, where we will find the intermediate sprint at kilometer 116 and the climb to the Coll d'Ordino (with bonus) and the finish line in Arinsal, both first category passes. 158 kilometers of route to see the intentions of the candidates for the title in this first week.
10:36 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Andrea Piccolo (Italy / EF Education - EasyPost) 04h 27'23"
2 Javier Romo (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'11"
3 Iván García (Spain / Movistar) + 00'13"
4 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'13"
5 David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'13"
6 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar) + 00'13"
7 Imanol Erviti (Spain / Movistar) + 00'13"
8 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'13"
9 Éiner Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 00'13"
10 Sean Flynn (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'13"
10:31 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Andreas Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny) 04h 10'06"
2 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'19"
3 Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën) + 00'19"
4 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'19"
5 Fernando Barceló (Spain / Movistar) + 00'19"
6 Iván García (Spain / Movistar) + 00'19"
7 Romain Gregoire (Francia / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'19"
8 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'19"
9 Marjin Van Der Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EsasyPost) + 00'19"
10 Kobe Goossens (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'19"
10:26 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Andreas Kron won the second day of La Vuelta, which was rained out and forced the organization to make some modifications. Crashes in the peloton were protagonists and Lotto Dstny celebrated its first win of the year.
10:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Súria and Arinsal Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
