La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stage 3 between Súria and Arinsal

Tune in here the stage 3 of the 2023 La Vuelta Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny).
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Andrea Piccolo (EF Education - EasyPost) - Worn by: Javier Romo
Arinsal
Arinsal will have for the first time an arrival of La Vuelta in 2023. The municipality, located in the parish of La Massana, has one of the main Andorran ski resorts, Pal-Arinsal, with 63 km of skiable slopes. Near Arinsal are the highest peaks of Andorra, Pic de Coma Pedrosa, Pic de l'Estanyó and Pic de Medacorba.
Súria
Súria finds in its medieval streets the trace of the role it played in history as a 'watchtower' of the salt route and its potassium salt mines. The medieval character of its historic center, known as Poble Vell, enhances the celebration of traditional festivals such as the Caramelles or the Medieval Trades Fair, which immerse the municipality in its medieval roots.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andrea Piccolo (Italy / EF Education - EasyPost)
|04h 27'23"
|2
|Javier Romo (Spain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'11"
|3
|Iván García (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'13"
|4
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'13"
|5
|David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'13"
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 00'13"
|7
|Imanol Erviti (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'13"
|8
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'13"
|9
|Éiner Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 00'13"
|10
|Sean Flynn (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'13"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andreas Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny)
|04h 10'06"
|2
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'19"
|3
|Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'19"
|4
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'19"
|5
|Fernando Barceló (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'19"
|6
|Iván García (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'19"
|7
|Romain Gregoire (Francia / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'19"
|8
|Lennert Van Eetvelt (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'19"
|9
|Marjin Van Der Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EsasyPost)
|+ 00'19"
|10
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'19"