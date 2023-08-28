New Zealand vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the New Zealand vs Jordan game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New Zealand vs Jordan as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch New Zealand vs Jordan?
If you want to watch New Zealand vs Jordan live on television, it will be available on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is the New Zealand vs Jordan match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hrs.
Argentina: 04:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:45 hrs.
Brazil: 04:45 hrs.
Chile: 02:45 hrs.
Colombia: 02:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:45 hrs.
Spain: 10:45 hrs.
Mexico: 2:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:45 hrs.
Peru: 02:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:45 hrs.
Greece: 10:45 hrs.
Serbia: 9:45 a.m.
Watch out for this player in Jordan
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a good performance against Greece despite his team's loss with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The forward, who plays for Atleticos de San German, shot 7/11 from the field in his first game of the World Cup.
Watch out for this player in New Zealand
Shea Ili, a point guard who plays for Melbourne United, was one of the most outstanding players for his team against the United States. He had a total of 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.
How does Jordan arrive?
They made their debut in their first game of the World Cup with a 71-92 defeat against Greece. In their preparation they played a total of 12 friendly matches, winning six of them. They managed to qualify for the World Championship after finishing second in the standings with eight wins and four losses. This is the third time in history that they have participated in a World Cup and the second time in a row;
How does New Zealand arrive?
New Zealand started off with a 99-72 defeat against the all-powerful United States. They have played two friendly matches where they beat the Shenzhen club, while they lost against Italy. They qualified for the World Cup after finishing with eight wins and two losses in third place. Sixth time in a row that they have qualified for the World Cup;
Background
Six times New Zealand and Jordan have faced each other, but this will be the first time that the two teams meet in a World Cup. The record is in favor of New Zealand with four wins, while Jordan managed two victories. The last time they met was in the World Cup Qualification last November where the Jordanian team won 92-75;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena pavilion, which is located in Masay. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2012 and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
New Zealand and Jordan will meet in the second match of the group stage of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both are in Group C and share it with Greece and the United States;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New Zealand vs Jordan in FIBA World Cup 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.