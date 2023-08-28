Puerto Rico vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Serbia live online
What time is the Puerto Rico vs Serbia game?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Serbia
Bogdan Bogdanovich was one of the protagonists in the opening game of the Serbian team. The shooting guard, who plays in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks. In his debut he scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.
Watch out for this player in Puerto Rico
Stephen Thompson, who plays both point guard and shooting guard for the Vaqueros de Bayamón of the National Superior Basketball League. In his first game of the World Cup he scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four assists.
How does Serbia arrive?
The 2014 world runner-up started the tournament with a 105-63 victory over China. In their preparation they played five friendly matches, winning four of them. They only lost against Italy and it was by 89-88. They are looking for vindication in this world championship after falling in the last edition in the quarterfinals;
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico needed an extra time to beat South Sudan in their first game of the FIBA World Cup 2023. However, they reached the World Cup after a preparation where they only managed one win out of six friendly matches. They managed to qualify for the world championship for the second consecutive time after finishing second in the Americas standings with eight wins and four losses;
Background
Six times the two teams have met and all of them have been in favor of the Serbian team. They met in June in a friendly where Serbia won 110-75. In 2019 they already faced each other in the World Cup in the group stage and the European team overwhelmed by 90-47 on the scoreboard.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, a pavilion located in the Philippines. It was inaugurated in March 1960 and has a capacity for 16500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Puerto Rico and Serbia will meet in the second match of the group stage of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams are in Group B along with South Sudan and China.
