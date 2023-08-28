Brazil vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/Brazil

Watch Brazil vs Spain Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Brazil vs Spain match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Open quotes!

"Unfortunately, Ricky Rubio was not feeling well from a personal and basketball perspective, as he has had to carry on his shoulders in recent years," said coach Sergio Scariolo. “But he felt he was far from the level he wanted to be”.

Owners: Alberto Díaz (Unicaja Málaga), Sergio Llull (Real Madrid), Juan Nuñez (Ratiopharm Ulm-ALE)

Guards/Wings: Alex Abrines (Barcelona), Darío Brizuela (Barcelona), Rudy Fernández (Real Madrid), Joel Parra (Barcelona)

Centers: Víctor Claver (Valencia), Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies-USA), Usman Garuba (free agent), Willy Hernangómez (Barcelona), Juancho Hernangómez (Panathinaikos) -GRE)

How do you get to Spain?

Spain arrives for the confrontation with a quiet victory against Ivory Coast. The team won by 30 points.
How does Brazil arrive?

&nbsp;Brasil debuted with the p&nbsp; right at the 2023 Basketball World Cup. The Brazilian team overcame Iran; by&nbsp;100 to 59, winning the duel very easily.

 
Speak up, Gustavo!

"Spain is one of the best countries in the world.   in the world, a very strong, experienced team that arrives as one of the favorites in the World Cup. We need to play very intelligently and keep our focus for the 40 minutes so that we can be competitive and seek victory", quoted coach Gustavo De Conti.

"We are going into a very tough game, against a very balanced team, but we are very confident in our potential and in what the team has presented so far. here. We need that victory, we respect Spain, but we want the victory."

“Perhaps it is the most competitive sport, men's basketball, in the world… the championships, especially the short shot ones, are very ‘game by game’ We cannot define: ‘we are going to get to the end of the world. Here…’, even because we can reduce our dream”, said the NBB three-time champion coach.

“Men’s Basketball is the ultimate sport. the most competitive sport in the world. I'm not a coach who arrives on the first day and puts the team's final objective on the wall."

“We talk a lot in Brazil about the two vacancies for the Olympics, but it doesn’t depend only on who you are. of us because we are not going to compete against Venezuela, the United States… We have to do our part, get through the first phase and then the second. Yes, we can dream very high in this World Cup", said Gustavo.

Brazil squad

OWNERS

Marcelo Huertas - Tenerife-ESP

Yago Mateus - Estrela Vermelha-SRB

Raul Neto - Fenerbahçe-TUR

WINGERS / GUARDS

George de Paula - ULM-ALE

Vitor Benite - Palencia-ESP

Wings

Guilherme Santos - Golden State Warriors-USA

Leonardo Meindl - Tokyo-JPN

WINGERS/PIVOLS

Lucas Dias - SESI Franca

Bruno Caboclo - Venezia-ITA

Tim Soares - Nagoya-JPN

PIVOLS

Felipe dos Anjos - Andorra-ESP

Cristiano Felício - Granada-ESP

BRAZIL

Photo: Disclosure/Brazil
Photo: Disclosure/Brazil
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).< /p>

The game will be played at Manila

The Brazil x Spain game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
