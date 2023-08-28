Brazil vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Owners: Alberto Díaz (Unicaja Málaga), Sergio Llull (Real Madrid), Juan Nuñez (Ratiopharm Ulm-ALE)
Guards/Wings: Alex Abrines (Barcelona), Darío Brizuela (Barcelona), Rudy Fernández (Real Madrid), Joel Parra (Barcelona)
Centers: Víctor Claver (Valencia), Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies-USA), Usman Garuba (free agent), Willy Hernangómez (Barcelona), Juancho Hernangómez (Panathinaikos) -GRE)
How do you get to Spain?
How does Brazil arrive?
"We are going into a very tough game, against a very balanced team, but we are very confident in our potential and in what the team has presented so far. here. We need that victory, we respect Spain, but we want the victory."
“Perhaps it is the most competitive sport, men's basketball, in the world… the championships, especially the short shot ones, are very ‘game by game’ We cannot define: ‘we are going to get to the end of the world. Here…’, even because we can reduce our dream”, said the NBB three-time champion coach.
“Men’s Basketball is the ultimate sport. the most competitive sport in the world. I'm not a coach who arrives on the first day and puts the team's final objective on the wall."
“We talk a lot in Brazil about the two vacancies for the Olympics, but it doesn’t depend only on who you are. of us because we are not going to compete against Venezuela, the United States… We have to do our part, get through the first phase and then the second. Yes, we can dream very high in this World Cup", said Gustavo.
Brazil squad
Marcelo Huertas - Tenerife-ESP
Yago Mateus - Estrela Vermelha-SRB
Raul Neto - Fenerbahçe-TUR
WINGERS / GUARDS
George de Paula - ULM-ALE
Vitor Benite - Palencia-ESP
Wings
Guilherme Santos - Golden State Warriors-USA
Leonardo Meindl - Tokyo-JPN
WINGERS/PIVOLS
Lucas Dias - SESI Franca
Bruno Caboclo - Venezia-ITA
Tim Soares - Nagoya-JPN
PIVOLS
Felipe dos Anjos - Andorra-ESP
Cristiano Felício - Granada-ESP
BRAZIL
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).< /p>