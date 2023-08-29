Germany vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Germany vs Finland live online
If you want to watch Germany vs Finland live on TV, you can follow the match on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Germany vs Finland?
This is the kick-off time of the match in various countries
Argentina: 03:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:30 hrs.
Brazil: 02:30 hrs.
Chile: 01:30 hrs.
Colombia: 01:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 1:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:30 hrs.
Peru: 01:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:30 hrs.
Greece: 9:30 hrs.
Serbia: 8:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Finland
Lauri Markkanen is the seventh player with the highest average points in the World Cup with 23 points, ten rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He scored 27 points against Japan where he converted 10/21 shots from the field.
Watch out for this player in Germany
Dennis Schroder is the highlight of the German team. He plays point guard for the Toronto Raptors. He has averaged 22 points, three rebounds and 6.5 assists in this World Championship. He scored a total of 30 points against the Australian National Team.
How does Finland arrive?
Finland has started the FIBA 2023 World Cup on the wrong foot after losing in their two matches. They opened with a loss against Australia and lost by ten points against Japan. They arrived after playing four friendlies in their preparation where they won two and lost two others. A selection that reached the quarterfinals of the last Eurobasket. They have returned to be in the world championship after being left out in the last edition;
How does Germany arrive?
The German National Team has two wins out of two in this World Championship after beating Japan and defeating Australia with a very close score (82-85). In the preparation they only lost against Canada after an overtime and against the all-powerful United States in their last test. Right now, with two wins, they lead Group E and are looking for a good performance after finishing the last Eurobasket in third place;
Background
These two teams have met six times, with a favorable balance for the German national team, which has won four times. The last time they met was in February of this year in the qualification for the World Cup, where the German team won 81-87. This will be the first time that these two teams will meet in a World Championship match;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, which is located in the city of Okinawa. It was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Germany and Finland will meet in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams are in Group E along with Australia and Japan.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Germany vs Finland in FIBA World Cup 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.