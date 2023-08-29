Lebanon vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Lebanon vs France?
If you want to watch Lebanon vs France live on TV, it will be available on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Lebanon vs France match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:45 hrs.
Brazil: 05:45 hrs.
Chile: 03:45 hrs.
Colombia: 03:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:45 hrs.
Spain: 11:45 hrs.
Mexico: 3:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 4:45 hrs.
Peru: 03:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 04:45 hrs.
Greece: 11:45 hrs.
Serbia: 10:45 hrs.
Watch out for this player in France
Evan Fournier, shooting guard playing in the NBA for the New York Knicks. The 30-year-old averaged 24 points, three rebounds and one assist. He shot 50% from the field against Latvia, but it was not enough to prevent his team from losing.
Watch out for this player in Lebanon
Wael Arajki, a 28-year-old point guard who plays for Al Riyadi. On average in this world championship he has 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He has a shooting percentage of over 44%. He played 35 minutes against Latvia, while 27 against Canada.
How does France arrive?
Bad debut for the French national team that was overwhelmed by Canada 95-65, while they lost against Latvia after a close score. After an almost perfect preparation for the World Cup with seven games, six of them won, they only lost the last one against Australia. The former Eurobasket and Olympic runner-up is already eliminated with no chance of advancing to the next round in the World Championship because Latvia and Canada have won their first two games;
How does Lebanon arrive?
Lebanon has suffered two defeats in the beginning of the World Cup after losing against Canada 73-128 and in its opening game against Latvia 109-70. In their preparation for the World Cup they played five games where they won in three of them. They have qualified again for a World Cup after missing the last two editions.
Background
These two teams have faced each other twice in history, with one victory for each team. The most recent precedent was in the 2010 World Cup in the group stage where France won 59-86. While also in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup where Lebanon won by the minimum (74-73).
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Indonesia Arena, which is located in the city of Jakarta. It was inaugurated for this tournament and has a capacity for 16500 spectator
.
Preview of the match
Lebanon and France will meet in the third match of the FIBA 2023 World Cup group stage. Both teams are in Group H along with Canada and Latvia.
