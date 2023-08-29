Australia vs Japan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Australia vs Japan?
If you want to watch Australia vs Japan live, it can be followed on Courtside1891
What time is the match between Australia vs Japan?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:10 AM
Bolivia: 4:10 AM
Brazil: 5:10 AM
Chile: 4:10 AM
Colombia: 3:10 AM
Ecuador: 3:10 AM
USA (ET): 7:10 AM
Spain: 1:10 PM
Mexico: 5:10 AM
Paraguay: 6:10 AM
Peru: 6:10 AM
Uruguay: 7:10 AM
Venezuela: 6:10 AM
England: 10:10 AM
Australia : 19:10 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Japan
Joshua Hawkinson currently averages the most rebounds in the tournament with 14.5 per game. The 2'08m center who plays for the Shinshu Brave Warriors averages 18'5 points per game. He is indispensable in the Japanese national team, so much so that against Finland he only rested for two minutes.
Watch out for this player in Australia
Paty Mills, a player who plays in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, is the reference of the Australian team. He has averaged 23 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists and has a 55% shooting percentage with five three-pointers so far in the tournament.
How does Japan arrive?
Japan started the tournament with a defeat against Germany, but reacted by beating Finland in the second match. Seven friendly matches have been played during the preparation period with only three victories. For the second time in a row they have qualified for the world championship;
How does Australia arrive?
Australia will play for a place in the next round of the World Cup on the third matchday after starting off by defeating Finland, but losing in the second match against Germany. A team that won all the friendly matches they played in the preparation, except for the defeat against Brazil. They have qualified for the fifth consecutive time in the world competition and last year reached the semifinals finishing in fourth place;
Background
These two teams have met six times, with Australia winning five times and Japan only once. The last time they met was in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in the quarterfinals where the Oceania team won 99-85. They have faced each other in several editions of the World Cup Qualifiers, but none in the world championship;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, which is located in the city of Okinawa. It was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Australia and Japan will meet in the third meeting for both teams in the group stage of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams are in Group E along with Germany and Finland;
Australia vs Japan in FIBA World Cup 2023
Manuel Carmona Hidalgo