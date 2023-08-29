Philippines vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Philippines vs Italy as well as the latest information from the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Philippines vs Italy live online
If you want to watch the Philippines vs Italy live on TV, it will be available on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Philippines vs Italy match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Italy
Marco Spissu, a 28-year-old player who plays for Umana Reyer de Venezia, averages 11 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. His 17-point performance against the Dominican Republic stood out, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Watch out for this player in the Philippines
Jordan Clarkson, a shooting guard who plays in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. The 31-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game. He has only missed six minutes in the two games played by the Philippine National Team.
How does Italy arrive?
Italy started with a victory over Angola, but suffered an unexpected defeat in the second match against Dominican Republic. Therefore, the pass to the second round will be played in this duel. Seven friendly matches were played during the preparation where they won in all of them, even against teams like Serbia or Greece.
How does the Philippines arrive?
The World Cup host team has lost both matches and has no chance of qualifying for the second round. They played four friendly matches during the preparation, including against Mexico, and lost three of them. In May they won the Southeast Asian Games. For the third time in a row they are participating in the World Cup and right now they are at the bottom of the group;
Background
The two teams have met twice, with a favorable balance for the Italian team, which has won twice. The last time they met was in 2019 at the World Cup where the European team won 108-62. While in 2016 they faced each other in a friendly match;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, a pavilion located in the Philippines. It was inaugurated in March 1960 and has a capacity for 16500 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Philippines and Italy will face each other in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage. Both teams are in Group A along with the Dominican Republic and Angola;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Philippines vs Italy at FIBA 2023 World Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.