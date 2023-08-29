Angola vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Angola vs Dominican Republic Live Score Here
Angola team roster
Gerson Domingos
Dimitri Maconda
Gerson Gonçalves
Childe DundÃ£o
Jilson Bango
Leonel Paulo
António Monteiro
João Fernandes
Bruno Fernando
Silvio De Sousa
Kevin Kokila
Dominican Republic squad
Rigoberto Mendoza
Jean Montero
Gelvis Solano
Victor Liz
Andrez Feliz
Eloy Vargas
&Angel Delgado
Gerardo Suero
LJ Figueroa
Lester Quinones
Karl-Anthony Towns
Resilience!
The star!
How do you get to the Dominican Republic?
ANGOLA
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).< /p>