Egypt vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

Mexico vs Egypt on FIBA 2023 World Cup Match day 3.
the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Egypt live on Match day 3 of the FIBA World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Egipto online live on FIBA 2023 World Cup Match day 1
The match Mexico vs Egypt will not be broadcast on television.
You can watch Mexico vs Egypt live streaming on courtside 1891.
Mexico vs Egypt online
Mall of Asia Arena
It is one of the most important basketball arenas in the Philippines, a multipurpose building that will be used for this World Cup, has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on June 16, 2012, will be the arena where the game of Mexico vs Egypt will be played in the third game of both teams in this World Cup, a game that looks to be one of the closest in this group D, and it will surely be the closing of this World Cup for these two teams that failed to make it to the next round of this World Cup.
Group D
It is the group shared by the teams of Mexico and Egypt and will be accompanied by Montenegro and the Lithuanian team, the latter will start as favourites to be the leader along with Montenegro, but it is expected to be a very good and full of emotions, these four teams made up group D of this FIBA 2023 World Cup, it was certainly a great group with very good games.
What time is the FIBA World Cup 2023 FIBA World Cup Date 3 match between Mexico vs Egypt?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Egypt match on 29 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hours
Brazil: 04:45 hours
Uruguay: 04:45 hours
Bolivia: 03:45 hours
Chile: 03:45 hours
Paraguay: 03:45 hours
Venezuela: 03:45 hours
Colombia: 03:45 hours
Ecuador: 03:45 hours
Mexico: 02:45 hours
Panama: 02:45 hours
Peru: 03:45 hours
United States: 03:45 hours PT and 05:45 hours ET
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
France: 10:45 a.m.
Germany: 10:45 a.m.
Italy: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 18:45 hours
Philippines: 17:45
South Korea: 18:45
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for their third match in the FIBA 2023 World Cup, the only doubt with the Mexican national team is still Daniel Amigo who despite having already had minutes of playing time has not yet recovered from his knee injury, that is the only possible casualty for tomorrow.
Background
The previous history is in favourite of the Mexican national team, as they have already met on one occasion during the pre-season for the World Cup, which they won to arrive in good shape for their debut after 9 years. The Mexicans will be favorites to win the match and finish the World Cup in the best possible way.
How does the Egyptian national team fare?
The Egyptian team comes from a 89-74 loss to Montenegro and, like Mexico, being eliminated from the World Cup, will seek to close this group phase in the best possible way with a win, with a team that had many problems in their first two games and did not know how to face two powers of this sport such as Lithuania and Montenegro, so the two teams arrive at date 3 of the group phase.
How does the Mexican national team fare?
The Mexican basketball team has just fallen 96-66 against Lithuania and thus been eliminated from the World Cup adding their second defeat in 2 games, they will close this group stage against Egypt, a team they already defeated in the preparation for this World Cup, their most outstanding players have been Paco Cruz and Paul Stole, who have been fundamental despite still not winning a game in this World Cup, this is how the Mexican basketball team arrives.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Egypt vs Mexico live stream, corresponding to Game 3 of the FIBA World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena at 2:45 (CDMX).