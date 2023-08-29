La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Andorra la Vella and Tarragona
How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 4 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 4 of La Vuelta 2023 on August 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën).

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny).

Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

Tarragona

To find the roots of Tarragona we must go back to Roman Tarraco. The legacy of that era is preserved in UNESCO-protected heritage sites such as the amphitheater, the Praetorian Tower and the Roman circus, today converted into tourist attractions in the city. Its gastronomy has a marked Mediterranean character whose products, eminently maritime, can be tasted in the fishing district of the Serrallo.
Andorra la Vella

The mountainous Principality of Andorra is part of the history of La Vuelta and its capital, Andorra la Vella, already has extensive experience in hosting the race. This cycling territory, thanks to its orographic characteristics, attracts numerous professional cyclists to train on its roads. The Principality is also a destination for lovers of snow sports in winter and for those who want to enjoy nature to the fullest during the rest of the year.
Route of the stage

The fourth day of La Vuelta is expected to be somewhat quiet. The riders will start from the border of Andorra to quickly enter Spanish territory again. The route shows some steep climbs along the day, but they do not represent a major problem for the peloton. There will be two third category passes from kilometer 130 (the Alto de Belltall and the Coll de Lilla) and then a bonus at the intermediate sprint point, 21 kilometers from the finish, which is located in Tarragona. 184.6 kilometers in total to make it a transition day if nothing extraordinary happens.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the top 10 of stage 3:

Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) 08h 43'11"
2 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team) + 00'05"
3 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'11"
4 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'31"
5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'33"
6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'33"
7 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'35"
8 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'35"
9 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'37"
10 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'37"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) 04h 15'39"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'01"
3 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'01"
4 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'01"
5 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'01"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team) + 00'01"
7 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'01"
8 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'01"
9 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'01"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)  + 00'01"
Summary of the previous stage

After two chaotic stages, the first day in the high mountains of the 2023 edition of La Vuelta arrived and Remco Evenepoel showed his mettle to prevail over the safety of Jumbo Visma and take the red jersey that makes him the new leader of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 4 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Andorra la Vella and Tarragona Live Updates

