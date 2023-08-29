La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Andorra la Vella and Tarragona

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 4 of the 2023 La Vuelta Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 La Vuelta stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 3 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën).
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny).
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Tarragona
Andorra la Vella
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is the top 10 of stage 3:
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|08h 43'11"
|2
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team)
|+ 00'05"
|3
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'11"
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'31"
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'33"
|6
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'33"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'35"
|8
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'35"
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'37"
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'37"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
This is the top 10 of stage 3:
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|04h 15'39"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'01"
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'01"
|5
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'01"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team)
|+ 00'01"
|7
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'01"
|8
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'01"
|9
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'01"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'01"