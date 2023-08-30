China vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the China vs Puerto Rico as well as the latest information from the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Where and how to watch China vs Puerto Rico live online
If you want to watch the China vs Puerto Rico match live on television, it can be followed on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the China vs Puerto Rico game?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Puerto Rico
George Conditt, a 23-year-old forward who plays for the Carolina Giants. He is the third player in the tournament with the highest average of rebounds per game, 11 in total, in addition to 11.5 points and 1.5 assists per game. He played all 40 minutes against South Sudan and 29 against Serbia to rest for this vital duel against the Chinese National Team.
Watch out for this player in China
Qi Zhou is the highlight of China's national team. The 27-year-old center plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers. He has averaged 11 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the world championship. He has an average of 72.7% shooting percentage.
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico needed an extra time to beat South Sudan in their first game of the FIBA World Championship 2023. In their second game, they were unable to beat Serbia and are second in Group B with one win. They arrived at the World Cup after a preparation where they only managed one win out of six friendly matches. They managed to qualify for the world championship for the second consecutive time after finishing in second place in the Americas ranking with eight wins and four losses;
How does China arrive?
China no longer has a chance to advance to the second loss after losing the first two games. They lost in their opener against Serbia who overwhelmed them, while they lost by 30 points against South Sudan. They played a total of six matches in their preparation, winning two of them. Among them they played the DBB Supercup, where they finished third. For the second time in a row they got a ticket to play the world championship;
Background
These two teams have met five times, with a favorable balance for China, which has won three times, while Puerto Rico has won twice. The última time they faced each other in 2019 in a friendly match that ended with China winning 78-72. While twice they have faced each other in the World Cup was in 2010 and 2006 in both was in the group stage and the victory fell to Puerto Rico.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, a pavilion located in the Philippines. It was inaugurated in March 1960 and has a capacity for 16500 spectators.
Preview of the match
China and Puerto Rico will meet in the third match of the group stage. Both teams are in Group B along with Serbia and South Sudan;
China and Puerto Rico will meet in the third match of the group stage in FIBA World Cup 2023.
This match will offer pre-match analysis and news.