USA vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA vs Jordan as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena.
How to watch the United States vs Jordan?
If you want to watch the United States vs Jordan live on television, you can follow it on Courtside1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the USA vs Jordan match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:45 hrs.
Brazil: 04:45 hrs.
Chile: 02:45 hrs.
Colombia: 02:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:45 hrs.
Spain: 10:45 hrs.
Mexico: 2:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:45 hrs.
Peru: 02:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:45 hrs.
Greece: 10:45 hrs.
Serbia: 9:45 a.m.
Watch out for this player in Jordan
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the second player with the highest average of points in this World Cup with 31.5 per game, in addition to nine rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is essential for his team playing 44 minutes of the 45 minutes his team played against New Zealand. He also has a 54'3% shooting percentage.
Watch out for this player in the United States
Austin Reaves, a 25-year-old shooting guard who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averages 13’5 points, 3’5 rebounds and six assists per game in this World Cup. He has a percentage of more than 60% in three-point shooting. He has not had much participation so far with 17 minutes for Greece and 22 against South Sudan.
How does Jordan arrive?
The Jordanian National Team was defeated in the first match by Greece, while they lost in overtime against New Zealand, so they no longer have a chance of advancing to the second round. In their preparation they played a total of 12 friendly matches, winning six of them. They managed to qualify for the world championship after finishing second in the standings with eight wins and four losses. This is the third time in their history that they have participated in a World Cup and the second time in a row;
How does the United States arrive?
The U.S. National Team has started the FIBA 2023 World Championship with solvency after defeating New Zealand by 99-72 and Greece in the second game by 81-109. With these two victories, they are the leaders of Group C and already have a ticket to the second round. They played five friendly matches during the tour and won all of them. After being champions in 2010 and 2014, they are looking for the glory again, after the last edition where they did not get past the quarterfinals and left without medals, something that had not happened since 2002;
Background
This will be the first time in history that the United States and Jordan have ever met;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena pavilion, which is located in Masay. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2012 and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States and Jordan will face each other in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. Both teams are in Group C along with Greece and New Zealand;
