La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 5 between Morella and Burriana

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny).
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)
Burriana
Burriana will have a Vuelta finish 33 years after hosting the finish of a team time trial in 1990. Located a few kilometers from Castellón de la Plana, this town finds in the orange its most characteristic element, being the cultivation of this citrus fruit one of the axes of its economy. Its extensive coastline makes it an ideal destination for lovers of the sea and Mediterranean culture.
Morella
In a sea of mountains stands the imposing castle that crowns the hill on which Morella sits, whose strategic position was used by different civilizations. Its centuries-old walls, gates and towers have a captivating beauty that have led Morella to be part of the association The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain. Morella, which has already been twice the finish line of La Vuelta, will debut as a start in 2023.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|12h 48'52"
|2
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team)
|+ 00'05"
|3
|Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'11"
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'31"
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'33"
|6
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'33"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'35"
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'37"
|9
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'38"
|10
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'42"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Kaden Groves (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|04h 05'41"
|2
|Juan Sebastián Molano (Colombia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Dries Van Gestel (Belgium / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Hugo Page (France / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Lewis Askey (Great Britain / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Sean Flynn (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'00"