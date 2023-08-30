La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 5 between Morella and Burriana
Image: VAVEL

11:26 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here the stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Morella and Burriana. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
11:21 PM2 hours ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:16 PM2 hours ago

What time is stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 5 of La Vuelta 2023 on August 30th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

11:11 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink).

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny).

Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel - Worn by: Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ)

11:06 PM2 hours ago

Burriana

Burriana will have a Vuelta finish 33 years after hosting the finish of a team time trial in 1990. Located a few kilometers from Castellón de la Plana, this town finds in the orange its most characteristic element, being the cultivation of this citrus fruit one of the axes of its economy. Its extensive coastline makes it an ideal destination for lovers of the sea and Mediterranean culture.

11:01 PM2 hours ago

Morella

In a sea of mountains stands the imposing castle that crowns the hill on which Morella sits, whose strategic position was used by different civilizations. Its centuries-old walls, gates and towers have a captivating beauty that have led Morella to be part of the association The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain. Morella, which has already been twice the finish line of La Vuelta, will debut as a start in 2023.

10:56 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Fifth day of La Vuelta... Once again there is some mountain on the route, but mostly steep slopes that don't offer any points. The riders will start from Morella and ride 186.2 kilometers to reach the finish in Burriana. There will only be one categorized mountain pass, the Collado de la de Ibola (2nd); the rest will be to face the bonus intermediate sprint when the terrain becomes completely flat with 12 kilometers to go before the end of the stage.
10:51 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) 12h 48'52"
2 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar Team) + 00'05"
3 Lenny Martínez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'11"
4 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'31"
5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'33"
6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'33"
7 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'35"
8 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'37"
9 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'38"
10 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'42"
10:46 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4

This is the top 10 of stage 4:
1 Kaden Groves (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink) 04h 05'41"
2 Juan Sebastián Molano (Colombia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
3 Edward Theuns (Belgium / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
4 Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
5 Dries Van Gestel (Belgium / TotalEnergies) + 00'00"
6 Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'00"
7 Hugo Page (France / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
8 Lewis Askey (Great Britain / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'00"
9 Sean Flynn (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)  + 00'00"
10 Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën) + 00'00"
10:41 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

A crashing and explosive finish. First chance for the sprinters and Australian Kaden Groves gave Alpecin - Deceunink the celebration for the first time in La Vuelta 2023. The overall classification was little changed and Remco Evenepoel remains the leader.
10:36 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 5 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Morella and Burriana Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
