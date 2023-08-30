Iran vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Iran vs Spain match for the FIBA World Cup.
What time is the Iran vs Spain match for FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Iran vs Spain of August 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Brazil: 9:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Chile: 9:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Colombia: 7:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
United States (ET): 9:30 AM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:30 PM on CourtSide1891.
Mexico: 7:30 AM on CourtSide1891 and Bet365.
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Peru: 6:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Uruguay: 7:30 AM on CourtSide1891.
Last lineup of Spain
The last quintet of Spain:
Willy Hernangomez, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Jaime Pradilla, Juan Núñez García and Dario Brizuela.
Last lineup of Iran
The last five of Iran:
Behnam Yakhchali, Arsalan Kazemi, Hamed Haddadi, Hasan Aliakbari, and Mohammad Amini.
Iran Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players, they are very important to the team and the victory on Wednesday depends on them. First forward Behnam Yakhchali (#8), plays with the Römerstrom Gladiators Trier of the ProA, in the tournament he has managed to average 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is the team's top scorer and his offensive presence is very important for Iran. Another player is point guard Arsalan Kazemi (#14) who plays for Zob Ahan and is the team's biggest assister. He averages 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Finally, center Hamed Haddadi (#15) who is the team's top rebounder and averages 9.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He will be very important defensively and we must keep an eye on him.
Iran in the tournament
In the same way as Spain, Iran is in Group G and seeks to advance to the next phase of the tournament in the playoffs. They had a bad start in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, with 0 wins and 2 losses they are in fourth place in the group. Their last game was on August 28, 2023 against the Ivory Coast, where Iran lost 71-69 at the Indonesia Arena, thus earning their second loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team and because of the experience their players have.
Players to watch from Spain
Ex-NBA player Willy Hernangomez (#14), the Spanish former player of the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA. He has averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making him the team's leading scorer. He is the most important player in Spain and is responsible for leading the team in the final of the tournament. Point guard Juan Núñez García (#24), plays for Ratiopharm Ulm and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. He is averaging 15.4 points, 2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. It will be very important for Spain to win on Wednesday. Finally, the player Juancho Hernangomez (#41), plays with the Denver Nuggets and will be very important to score points. He is the team's third leading scorer and team's third leading rebounder after averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The three players are considered key to Spain's offensive attack and the responsibility of the team falls on them.
Spain in the tournament
The Spanish basketball team is in Group G with Brazil, Ivory Coast and Iran. They had a good start in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, with 2 wins and 0 losses they are in the first place of the group with 4 points. They seek to reach the grand final of the World Cup and to achieve that they must win the game. Their last game was on August 28, which resulted in a 96-78 victory against Brazil at the Indonesia Arena and thus they got their second victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win the game because of the good team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Indonesia Arena will be the venue for some FIBA World Cup games, it is located in Jakarta, Indonesia. It opened in December 2021 and has a capacity of 16,500 spectators. The gym hosts indoor sporting events like basketball and hockey.