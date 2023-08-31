Japan vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Japan vs Venezuela?
What time is the match between Japan vs Venezuela?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:10 AM
Bolivia: 4:10 AM
Brazil: 5:10 AM
Chile: 4:10 AM
Colombia: 3:10 AM
Ecuador: 3:10 AM
USA (ET): 7:10 AM
Spain: 1:10 PM
Mexico: 5:10 AM
Paraguay: 6:10 AM
Peru: 6:10 AM
Uruguay: 7:10 AM
Venezuela: 6:10 AM
England: 10:10 AM
Australia : 19:10 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Venezuela
Nestor Colmenares, a 35-year-old power forward who plays for Trotamundos. He is averaging 9.3 points per game, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists. Although he has a 50% shooting percentage from the field, he has not scored any three-pointers yet.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Joshua Hawkinson is the most outstanding player of the Asian team with an average of 23 points per game. He is also the player with the highest rebounding average with 12 total rebounds and one assist. He averages 70% shooting from the field;
How does Venezuela arrive?
Three defeats in the first phase have left them out of the first round. The closest they came was against Cape Verde, but in the end they lost 75-81. In addition, they did not win any of the eight friendly matches they played during the preparation. They qualified for the World Cup after finishing third in Group E in the qualification where they had eight wins and four losses. In the last edition they made it through to the second round by advancing from the preliminary round, but in the main round they lost in the group stage;
How does Japan arrive?
Japan was eliminated in the first round after starting with a loss against Germany. In the second match they defeated Finland by 88-98, while in the third game they lost against Australia by 109-89, in a duel where they played to advance to the next round or not. Seven friendly matches have been played during the preparation with only three victories. For the second time in a row they have managed to qualify for the world championship;
Background
This is the first time that these two teams have faced each other in history;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Okinawa Arena, which is located in the city of Okinawa. It was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Venezuela will face each other in the match corresponding to the qualification phase for the places between 16 and 32. Both have now been placed in Group O in a group with Cape Verde and Venezuela;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Japan vs Venezuela in FIBA 2023 FIBA World Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.