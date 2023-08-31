Cape Verde vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cape Verde vs Finland Live Score Here
Cape Verde squad!
How do you get to Cape Verde?
Open quotes!
"We let them play the way they like," Salin continued. "They were in front of their fans. Alright, they hit a lot of hard shots, but they moved the ball and we couldn't react."
"They played a good game and deserved to win. We could have been better, but we weren't. We could have done a lot better tonight, especially in the last few minutes, but they took the lead and that was it," said the 25-year-old point guard.
"It was a frantic game," said Hovasse. "The guys never gave up. It looked a little dismal, and we weren't kicking it well the last 3-4 games. Tominaga gave us a big boost in attack and was also very active in defense.”
"As soon as we started using the three-point game, they had to adjust and respect that," "It increases our speed. É It's always the kind of basketball we want to play, just like that. that we weren't hitting our three balls."
"As soon as Tominaga warmed up, you started to warm up. noticed in the 4º That's when Josh started making open trays. They were so focused on defending the three-point line that we were able to exploit some gaps and convert open baskets."
"In the Asian Cup, Keisei [Tominaga] had a great performance and kept us in the game, but in the last game they dominated us," "They are among the best teams in the world."
"We cannot allow them to dominate us. They are bigger and stronger, but we need to fight for the rebounds. We'll probably have to guess better than we did tonight. If we can play our game, I like our chances. We're here to win, not just to participate. Of course, we never underestimate them; they are amazing," added Hovasse.
Finland squad
Mikael Jantunen - Basketball Paris
Henri Kantonen - Free agent
Miro Little - Baylor, NCAA
Alexander Madsen - free agent
Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz, NBA
Edon Maxhuni - Free agent
Alex Murphy - CB Estudiantes
Olivier Nkamhoua - Michigan, NCAA
Sasu Salin - Lenovo Tenerife, Spain
Ilari Seppala - Saint Chamond, France
Elias Valtonen - BAXI Manresa, Spain
How do you get to Finland?
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).