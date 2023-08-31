Cape Verde vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

Watch Cape Verde vs Finland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cape Verde vs Finland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
Cape Verde squad!

Patrick Mendes, Anim Delgado, Shane Da Rosa, Ivan Almeida, Fidel Mendonca, Anderson Correia, Joel Almeida Kenneti Mendes, Amarilson Lopes, Will Tavares, Kevin Coronel, Keven Gomes, Patrick Spencer, Joao Gomes, Walter Tavares.
How do you get to Cape Verde?

 Cape Verde has already been established. made history in this Mundial. The team won a game for the first time in World Cup history when they defeated Venezuela.
Open quotes!

"I don't know if we panicked, but we played a little stupidly", Sasu Salin did not mince words after the game. "We were playing very fast, we put the ball in the middle, where they were clustered. Kudos to them for playing much smarter."

"We let them play the way they like," Salin continued. "They were in front of their fans. Alright, they hit a lot of hard shots, but they moved the ball and we couldn't react."

"They played a good game and deserved to win. We could have been better, but we weren't. We could have done a lot better tonight, especially in the last few minutes, but they took the lead and that was it," said the 25-year-old point guard.

"It was a frantic game," said Hovasse. "The guys never gave up. It looked a little dismal, and we weren't kicking it well the last 3-4 games. Tominaga gave us a big boost in attack and was also very active in defense.”

"As soon as we started using the three-point game, they had to adjust and respect that," "It increases our speed. É It's always the kind of basketball we want to play, just like that. that we weren't hitting our three balls."

"As soon as Tominaga warmed up, you started to warm up. noticed in the 4º That's when Josh started making open trays. They were so focused on defending the three-point line that we were able to exploit some gaps and convert open baskets."

"In the Asian Cup, Keisei [Tominaga] had a great performance and kept us in the game, but in the last game they dominated us," "They are among the best teams in the world."

"We cannot allow them to dominate us. They are bigger and stronger, but we need to fight for the rebounds. We'll probably have to guess better than we did tonight. If we can play our game, I like our chances. We're here to win, not just to participate. Of course, we never underestimate them; they are amazing," added Hovasse.

Finland squad

Jacob Grandison - free agent

Mikael Jantunen - Basketball Paris

Henri Kantonen - Free agent

Miro Little - Baylor, NCAA

Alexander Madsen - free agent

Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz, NBA

Edon Maxhuni - Free agent

Alex Murphy - CB Estudiantes

Olivier Nkamhoua - Michigan, NCAA

Sasu Salin - Lenovo Tenerife, Spain

Ilari Seppala - Saint Chamond, France

Elias Valtonen - BAXI Manresa, Spain

How do you get to Finland?

Finland has lost all three games it has played in the World Cup. The team scored a maximum of 88 points and conceded an average of 100.
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

CABO VERDE

Photo: Disclosure/FIBA
Photo: Disclosure/FIBA
The game will be played at Manila

The Cape Verde vs Finland game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
