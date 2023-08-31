South Sudan vs Philippines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch South Sudan vs Philippines Live Score Here
Southern Sudan
South Sudan squad
Nuni Omot
Carlik Jones
Emmanuel Akot
Mareng Gatkouth
Mangok Mathiang
Kuany Kuany
Mathiang Muo
Deng Dut
Marial Shayok
Deng Acuoth
Majok Deng
Peter Jok
Khaman Maluach
Koch Bar
Gob Gabriel
Wenyen Gabriel
Sunday Dech
How do you get to South Sudan?
Speak up, Jordan Clarkson!
"They kept playing hardball. They performed what needed to be done. They simply beat us, "said the player &agra; media.
" It's difficult, but we have to overcome it. We still have games to play. É all we can do," concluded Clarkson.
How do you get to the Philippines?
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).